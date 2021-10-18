Kailyn Lowry Reveals Why She Had to Stay in a Homeless Shelter

Kailyn Lowry is opening up about her experience living in a homeless shelter.

Speaking on the Cofee Convos Podcast, Lowry got candid about her past traumas– she revealed that after leaving ex Jo Rivera, she spent some time in a homeless shelter.

On the podcast, Lowry said, “When I stayed at a shelter, it wasn’t because of domestic violence but it still kinda resonates because there was a lot of verbal and emotional abuse and I know that some people don’t remember but Jo was like that towards me.”

She added, “There are several scenes on ‘Teen Mom 2’ of abuse like that. So I did resonate with that a little bit cause I stayed at a homeless shelter with Isaac… I stayed at a homeless shelter in East Pennsylvania with Isaac…”

Lowry concluded, “I was able to get into the transitional housing that was privately funded. I didn’t quite qualify for section eight housing.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Lowry Now Co-parents With Rivera

According to The Sun, Lowry “has learned to co-parent with Jo amicably” since the two split in 2011.

In fact, Lowry now has a podcast with Rivera’s wife, Vee, called Baby Mamas No Drama.

Lowry and Vee’s experience on the show hasn’t come without its trials and tribulations, though.

In July 2021, the pair opened up about a “feud” that “nearly ended [the] podcast”, per The Sun.

On the podcast, Lowry said, “We had some hiccups, and it was old stuff. But it was new to me… I think a lot of people were confused and thought it was a co-parenting thing, but it wasn’t.”

Rivera continued, “Unfortunately, it was something that happened a long time ago and I really regret it…”

Lowry added, “I just needed some time to process it and then I also reverted to how I felt when I kinda found out. It was so long ago but then I re-found out. It was just a mess.”

Fans Call Out Inconsistencies

On Reddit, fans have questioned whether or not Isaac actually stayed with Lowry during her time at the shelter.

On the podcast, she alleged that she stayed with Isaac in the homeless shelter, but according to a user on Reddit, Lowry “never took Isaac with her for the night at the shelter.”

The user quoted a section of Lowry’s book, which read, “Valley Youth House, an organization that provides intervention services and counseling for young people, has a housing program for single mothers but they required a two-day stay in a homeless shelter in order to qualify… The housing program would help me pay rent as long as I maintained a full-time job…Since I still didn’t have a car, I asked Jordan to drive me there.”

The user specifically highlighted the sentence from the book that read: “I arranged for Isaac to stay at Jo’s, but I kept everyone in the dark as to where I was going.”

One Reddit user replied to the comment above by writing, “Oh come on. I get milking storylines but this is ridiculous.”

According to Teen Mom Wiki, Lowry was part of “Teen Mom 2” after being chosen as one of four new girls from Season 2 of “16 & Pregnant.” According to Hidden Remote, she gave birth to her eldest son, Isaac, in 2010 with Rivera. She then had her son, Lincoln, with Javi Marroquin. Lowry’s two youngest children are with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez.