Fans Praise Kailyn Lowry After She Posts Rare Photo With Chris Lopez

Award-winning podcast host Kailyn Lowry received a warm response from fans on Instagram after she posted a photo that included her ex-boyfriend, Chris Lopez.

Lowry and Lopez have two children together — 5-year-old Lux and 2-year-old Creed — and they also have a sordid past. In the Instagram post, Lowry, 31, celebrated Lux’s first night of Spanish immersion, which co-inside with Lincoln’s last. Lincoln is the 8-year-old son Lowry shares with her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin. Lowry’s eldest son, 13-year-old Isaac, is from her relationship with her high school boyfriend, Jo Rivera.

“Such a cute night 🥳 @luxrlowry’s first Spanish immersion night & @lincmarroquin’s last but definitely one to remember,” Lowry captioned the Instagram post on April 4.

The first picture showed Lincoln and Lux in a parking lot wearing matching outfits: white button-down shirts, black pants, and white sneakers. The boys performed a song, too: Lux and his peers sang the nursery rhyme “Head, Shoulders, Knees and Toes” in Spanish; Lincoln and his peers also performed a song and dance in Spanish.

It was the sixth picture in the post that got fans talking. Lux stood on the stage, and Lopez stood in front of the stage. The father-and-son duo smiled at the camera. The seventh picture was of Lowry with Lincoln and Lux.

Lowry didn’t post a picture of Marroquin. Based on Marroquin’s social media activity, he attended the event but didn’t sit near his ex-wife. He posted a video via Instagram Stories of Lincoln on stage, but from the left side of the room. Lowry was seated on the right side.

Lowry appeared in the sophomore season of “16 and Pregnant” in 2010 and was promoted to “Teen Mom 2.” She starred on the show for 13 years, until she quit in May 2022 to focus on her podcast career.

She is the host of three podcasts. She co-hosts “Coffee Convos” with Lindsie Chrisley and she co-hosts “Baby Mamas No Drama” with Vee Rivera, Isaac’s stepmom. Last year, Lowry launched “Barely Famous,” her first solo podcast.

Fans Congratulated Lowry on a ‘Co-Parenting Win’

Fans were thrilled to see that Lowry shared a picture of Lux and Lopez together.

“Co-parenting win! You guys should be proud!” reads one of the most popular responses on Lowry’s Instagram post.

Other people were surprised to see that Lopez was included in one of Lowry’s pictures. “Anyone else gasp on picture 6? no? Just me? Cool,” they said.

“Awwww I love this ! It’s really great to see y’all co-parenting,” a third person wrote on social media.

Lowry and Lopez Have a Volatile Past

In a 2022 court deposition — reviewed by The Sun — Lowry accused Lopez of “trying to kill her” and said he was abusive.

Lowry made a similar accusation during the “Teen Mom” reunion in May 2022. “Chris almost killed me in October 2019 by domestic violence,” she told reunion hosts Dr. Drew Pinsky and Nessa Diab, per The Ashley’s Reality Roundup. “I just haven’t figured out the right time or way to, you know, tell my whole story… I don’t think it’s something that people just openly talk about.”

When it was Lopez’s turn to be interviewed, he told Pinsky and Diab there was “abuse on both sides,” but he denied physically harming Lowry.

“She’s making it seem like I really beat her. That’s the story going around, that I actually beat her. I never beat her. Did I threaten? I might have said some things out of anger…I’m not gonna stand here and act like I’m innocent,” Lopez told the hosts, per The Ashley. “I’ve done things. And I served for that. I got handed my punishment. I’m not about to let y’all keep punishing me for something I did three or four years ago.”

Lowry was granted a no-contact order against Lopez in October 2019, per In Touch. He was arrested in January 2020 and spent a week behind bars after police said he violated the protection order.

Lopez pleaded guilty to one count of misdemeanor offensive touching and one count of not complying with a bond order in August 2020, the outlet said.