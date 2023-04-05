Leah Messer Responds to Fans About Her Daughter’s Wheelchair

“Teen Mom 2” star Leah Messer has been open about her 13-year-old daughter Aliannah’s health journey and battle with muscular dystrophy since she was born. Leah has seen ups and downs with the status of her daughter’s condition over the years. She only received the muscular dystrophy diagnosis after years of doctor’s visits, however as of the last year things have been looking up and Aliannah has been growing stronger.

Now, Messer shared an April 4 Instagram post with Aliannah, her twin sister Aleeah, and their younger sister Adalynn (10), and is responding to fans who are asking for help finding a wheelchair similar to Aliannah’s.

Leah Messer Takes Her Daughters for a Family Walk

“My whole heart 🌸,” Leah captioned the video of her going for a neighborhood walk along with her daughters and their dalmatian, Lucky. Adalynn rode on a hoverboard while Aliannah followed along in her pink motorized wheelchair, prompting fans in similar positions as Leah to ask about it.

“My daughter is a cancer survivor with a spinal cord injury and walking disability from it. What is that awesome wheelchair Allie is using ??!! 🙏🏼💕 looks like my daughter would love that,” one fan asked in the comment section, and Leah couldn’t sing the praises of the chair more, responding with, “The brand is air hawk.. this chair has made it much easier to transport for trips, etc. Very accessible now that Ali has gotten used to it. She’ll use it at home for long distances while her main wheelchair stays at school. ❤️”

Leah also responded to a fan who asked how Aliannah was doing, saying, “Ali is doing well 😊 We’re always taking it day by day. She is super excited about the horse show this weekend. Thank you for asking ❤️”.

All 3 of Leah Messers Daughters Ride Horses

People reported in 2022 that while sharing a positive update on Aliannah’s progress, Leah mentioned that her doctor “gave a lot of credit to her love, hard work, and dedication to reaching horseback riding goals that she sets for herself. Reflex is still the same but strength is better- pulmonary is better- weight and growth chart is better than it has ever been.”

Leah and her family got their first horse in August 2014, as Leah noted when she tweeted about getting a child’s saddle and a child’s handicapped saddle so that her daughters could ride it. Leah had tweeted about both her and her daughters‘ desire to have a horse for years prior to this, and a week later, Leah defended herself online after internet trolls attacked her for getting a horse, writing, “the horse was given to the girls and for Ali to use for therapeutic riding from her grandparents.”

After years of riding, Leah entered her three daughters in their first horse show in March 2020, as she marked in a social media post. More recently in 2022, Leah shared another horse show update, writing, “The first tournament of their second year riding and I couldn’t be more proud. Great way to start the season AAA. 🤩🎊”. This post included all three of Leah’s daughters sporting first, second, and third-place ribbons after a day of riding.

READ NEXT: Kailyn Lowry Hospitalized in Thailand