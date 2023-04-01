‘Teen Mom’ Star Shows Off ‘Divorce Glow Up’ in New Post

Former “Teen Mom OG” cast member Mackenzie McKee is showing off the new her in a March 31 TikTok video.

“How a divorce glow up should look like though 🤷🏼‍♀️ 🤣” Mackenzie captioned the video which shows her in teal workout pants, pink socks, and a white top dancing around her living room. The dance is full of kicks, body rolls, and booty-shaking moves. The 28-year-old reality star married her now-ex-husband Josh McKee in 2013 after having their first child, a son named Gannon, in 2011. Mackenzie’s first pregnancy was followed in the fourth season of “16 and Pregnant”, after which she was a cast member on the short-lived “Teen Mom 3” before being transferred to the “Teen Mom OG” cast during the flagship show’s eighth season in 2019.

Mackenzie & Josh McKee Split in 2022

@mackenzietaylord How a divorce glow up should look like though 🤷🏼‍♀️🤣 ♬ Keep Dat Nigga – iCandy

Mackenzie and Josh went on to have two more children during their time on the “Teen Mom” franchise, a daughter Jaxie in 2014 and a son named Broncs in 2016. Six years later, in July 2022, People reported that Mackenzie had officially announced her split from Josh after nearly 10 years of marriage.

“Somtirmes [sic] things work and sometimes, no matter how hard you fight, it just doesn’t work out. I am breaking my silence about Josh and I being done… I will always respect him as the father of my children but it’s time for me to find my happy,” Mackenzie wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post.

Mackenzie and Josh had ups and downs during the course of their marriage, with the two temporarily splitting in Summer 2019 after Mackenzie announced on social media that “my marriage needs a break” due to the stress in her life at the time. In the wake of this, Mackenzie told Us Weekly that she “opened my eyes to what a horrible person he is”.

Then, after reconciling in the Fall of 2019, Mackenzie accused Josh of cheating on her with her cousin after her mother’s death, saying she found his call logs, and after seeing one number stand out in the logs, she assumed he must be having an affair, and called the number only to learn it was a cousin of hers. Josh shared a post of his own at the time, telling fans “if you are going to come at me with what little you all really know, know your damn facts! And know that this is not a one sided ball game.”

Mackenzie also spoke to Celeb Buzz after announcing her final split from Josh in 2022, telling them that she was “stepping into an entire new life” and that her decision to end her marriage brought her a sense of peace, saying, “When that switch happened, when I knew I was going to leave, my entire world changed. I wasn’t sad, I wasn’t sad about anything, I wasn’t angry, I wasn’t depressed. I gained my power back as a female who finally knows her self worth.”

Mackenzie McKee’s New Boyfriend Spends Time With Her Children

They had a spa night 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Kdkm0BbjCr — Mackenzie Douthit (@DouthitKenzie) March 31, 2023

Mackenzie has re-entered the dating pool after her divorce, having posted pictures with a new man, 26-year-old Khesanio Hall. The two have been sharing photos together for months, and in a March 31 tweet, Mackenzie shared that Khesanio helped give her daughter a face mask, captioning the photo, “They had a spa night 🤣”. Khesanio appears to spend a lot of quality time with Mackenzie and her family, having previously been pictured fishing and playing video games with her children as well.

READ NEXT: Jenelle Evans Gives Update on Relationship With Her Son Jace & Mother Barbara