‘Teen Mom’ Star Shares First Photo of Newborn After Secret Pregnancy

“Teen Mom” reunion host Nessa Diab shared some exciting news on August 29 — she and her partner, civil rights activist and former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick — welcomed a child together.

Diab, 41, was inspired to announce the child’s birth on the same day as MTV’s Video Music Awards, Nessa’s first gig as a mother.

“❤️ I thought long and hard about sharing our life-changing news today,” she wrote on Instagram, posting a black-and-white photo of her family. “I decided to do so because today is the first day in a few weeks where I stepped out for work with a new life title – MOM!”

“Colin and I welcomed our amazing baby to the world a few weeks ago and we are over the moon with our growing family,” she said.

Nessa and Kaepernick, 34, have been together since 2016 and are famously private about their personal life.

In 2019, Diab called out Jenelle Evans after the “Teen Mom” star said she was disappointed that Nike revealed Kaepernick was the face of their “Just Do It” campaign.

“You posed hateful comments on social media about my family. My man, Colin Kaepernick,” Nessa told Evans, prompting the mother-of-three to walk off the stage.

Nessa Praised Kaeperinick’s Parenting

In the second part of her post, Nessa — as she’s mononymously known — revealed Kaepernick was an “amazing” father.

“Recovering after delivery has been a journey (more on that later) and honestly I wasn’t going to share anything because this is sooooo personal to us and I realized I’m a complete mama bear!” she said. “Colin is the most amazing dad and I’m soooo grateful that he is by our side for every moment of this journey.”

“I know sharing this allows me to connect with you in different ways that I never imagined,” she continued. “My conversations and life experiences have already changed. And my world has gotten that much bigger thanks to our sweet little baby who has shown me how to love in ways I never knew.”

Nessa’s most recent post was of her walking the red carpet at the Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

“Thank you so much to @kidzoly @mtv @vmas for everything and supporting me on this new chapter of my life! Love you! And thanks to my glam team as always @linodoesit @marcisaucedony @thealikeener for getting me ready! ❤️❤️❤️,” she wrote.

Nessa signed the post with her new title: “See you guys on the carpet! – Mom.”

The ‘Teen Mom’ Cast Congraulted Nessa

Nessa’s comments section on Instagram was flooded with love from most of the “Teen Mom” stars, past and present.

Almost everyone — aside from Evans — wished Nessa and Kaepernick well.

“OMG CONGRATULATIONS NESSA! You’re going to be an amazing mother! I’m so happy for you guys!” wrote Tyler Baltierra.

“CONGRATULATIONS! I am so beyond happy for you 💕,” said Chelsea Houska.

Omg congrats babe!!! So happy for you and your family ❤️❤️❤️,” Jade Cline added.

Catelynn Lowell, Leah Messer, Cheyenne Floyd, Kayla Sessler, Kailyn Lowry, and Kristina Shirley also congratulated Nessa on her bundle of joy.

Don’t miss the “supersized” version of “Teen Mom” when “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” airs on September 6 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.