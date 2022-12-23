PHOTO: Chelsea Houska’s Daughter Aubree Dyes Her Hair a Funky Color

Former “Teen Mom” kid Aubree Lind-DeBoer is growing up. The 13-year-old showed off a colorful look as the holidays approached. Her mom, former “Teen Mom 2” star Chelsea Houska, posted a video to Instagram where she scanned the room.

The first person to show up in the video was Aubree, whose blue locks crept out from under her beanie.

Also included in the video were Houska’s best friend and business partner, Laurie Karlson, and her husband, Cole DeBoer, as well as some other friends.

“When you’re neighbors and besties,” she captioned the video.

They were playing a card game and the adults appeared to be enjoying a few cocktails. Before Houska posted a video from the party, she said she was drinking a “Christmas margarita.”

Aubree isn’t the first kid from the “Teen Mom” franchise to dye her hair a creative color. Sophia Abraham, the daughter of former “Teen Mom OG” star Farrah Abraham, dyed her hair purple. She has had that hue since December 2021.

Fans Loved the New Look

Fans on social media praised Houska for allowing Aubree to express herself through her hair. A majority of people online loved the look and had positive things to say about the change.

“I love this for her 😍 so glad that Chelsea and Cole are letting her explore her creative side in terms of fashion/hair/makeup. Aubree seems like such a cool kid,” one person wrote.

“I love that Chelsea let’s her be who she wants to be!” a second viewer noted.

“I like that she doesn’t have to be Chelsea 2.0.,” a third remarked.

Houska quit “Teen Mom 2” in November 2020 after more than 10 years with the series. At the time it was because she said something didn’t feel right about being on the show anymore, but she later told E! News it was because she didn’t want Aubree to go through her teen years on reality TV.

“There were conversations that Aubree and I were having from time to time, and there came a point where I was just worried because I don’t want her to ever be like, she can’t tell me things because it’s going to be aired to millions of people or whatever,” Houska told E! News.

Houska Is Returning to TV

While Houska might be done with “Teen Mom,” it doesn’t mean she’s done with reality TV. The mother-of-four landed her own gig on HGTV where she and DeBoer will be renovating homes in South Dakota. Their series, dubbed “Down Home Fab,” is slated to air on January 16.

“Chelsea’s bold vision will punch up each design plan, while Cole will serve as the hands-on project manager and jack-of-all-trades,” HGTV wrote in a press release. “Throughout the series, fans will get a glimpse of their busy family life raising four children on a beautiful Midwestern farm with sweeping views and lots of animals.”

Houska is in a good place since leaving “Teen Mom.”

“We have a design business showing clients how to take risks and go bold with their design,” Houska said in a sneak peek of the series. “Life with Cole, our four kids, and our business is all I’ve ever wanted. This is what I want to do forever.”