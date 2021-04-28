Tyler Baltierra Reveals Communication Issues With Carly

Teen Mom OG star Tyler Baltierra struggles when it comes to keeping in touch with his firstborn daughter. During part two of the season nine reunion, Tyler admitted that he didn’t want to write Carly a letter like his wife Catelynn did because he didn’t trust his own words.

The couple relinquished their parental rights to Carly since they were 16 years old when she was born. She was adopted by Brandon and Teresa Davis, with whom Tyler and Catelynn have had a complicated relationship.

“I’ll be honest, sometimes I don’t trust my own words,” Tyler told reunion host Dr. Drew Pinksy. “I don’t trust how I say things, I don’t trust myself and how I’m going to explain something and if that’s going to match up with how Brandon and Teresa really want her to get that information.”

“I feel like whatever happens, I have to kind of like filter through Brandon and Teresa first,” he added. “I don’t trust what I’m gonna say sometimes, it’s just very difficult to navigate and feel close in a relationship, when you have to second guess your approach and delivery all the time. It’s anxiety.”

Tyler Said the Davises Should Make Him Feel Comfortable

Tyler agreed that going through Carlys parents was the right way to try to communicate with her but he said they don’t make it easy. Carly is 12 years old now and Tyler still feels like he’s lower in status than Brandon and Teresa.

“It’s also Brandon and Teresa’s responsibility to make us approaching them to feel comfortable and feel safe for us. Me and Catelynn have talked about it many times, we’re almost 30 now and we still feel like this inferior position,” the Teen Mom OG star explained.

Catelynn jumped in, saying that the Davises could decide whenever they want that she and her husband can’t communicate with Carly and there would be nothing they could do about it.

Catelynn Revealed Its Been Difficult to Communicate With Carly

Tyler isn’t the only one who feels this way. During an April 6 episode of Teen Mom OG, Catelynn revealed it had been more than a year since they’ve seen Carly.

“I feel like we’re missing out on getting to know her,” Catelynn said. “Placing Carly for adoption was hard. The communication with her adoptive parents Brandon and Teresa has always been complicated and I don’t want to offend them with how we reach out to her.”

Catelynn and Tyler stopped making an effort because they didn’t want to offend their daughter’s adoptive parents. “I feel like… they don’t want us super involved,” Catelynn told adoption counselor Dawn Baker. “It’s almost like space feels like the best thing for them.”

Tyler admitted he has to watch what he says when talking to Teresa and Brandon. “I gotta tame my language, my words,” he said. “It’s gotten me in trouble. I feel like every time I get involved things don’t go well. I think that’s why it’s the hardest for me out of all the relationships I’ve ever had. It’s the only one I feel that if I don’t tame down I risk the relationship with my daughter.”

