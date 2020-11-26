Thanksgiving 2020: Best Memes & Jokes for the COVID-19 Holiday

Thanksgiving Day 2020 is going to be different for everyone this year. Some people are still meeting with family, but others are heeding COVID-19 warnings are only spending the holiday with household relatives. Whatever the case for you, this is still a great holiday to share Thanksgiving memes. Here are some of the best memes for 2020.

Some Memes & Jokes Are Focusing on the Pandemic

Thanksgiving is a nationally observed in the United States (and it’s celebrated in Canada too, but on a different date.) In the U.S., Thanksgiving is always the fourth Thursday in November. Depending on what day of the week the month starts, that’s why some years it seems to be a lot earlier in the month (like the 22nd in 2018, the 28th in 2019, and now the 26th in 2020.)

But this year, things are a little different as Thanksgiving is celebrated in the time of COVID-19. A lot of new memes are reflecting this change. Some memes are making fun of COVID-19 regulations against family gatherings, while some memes are taking these regulations very, very seriously. We’re going to share some memes from both categories.

One commonly shared online joke notes that strange similarity between the first Thanksgiving, where people had little immunity to new viruses, and today’s Thanksgiving in 2020.

However, others are making jokes about the regulations against gathering.

And there’s this one making fun of the arbitrary-seeming number allowed for Thanksgiving meals in some locations:

And those who agree with the regulations are making an Arya themed Game of Thrones meme in response:

Some people are just joking that they are glad to be able to celebrate Thanksgiving on their own.

I dont understand why so many people are upset that COVID is canceling Thanksgiving/Christmas. I've been trying to get out of these family holidays for years. — Ashley 👻 (@spookishmommy) November 12, 2020

And they didn’t have to buy a new outfit to wear pretty much nowhere.

Well at least this year I got to save $50 because I didn't have to buy a new outfit to wear to the living room. — Ashley 👻 (@spookishmommy) November 26, 2020

Others joked that COVID-19 cancelations were stopping them from working out today.

I’m pretty bummed out. THIS was gonna be the year that I woke up early and ran a marathon on Thanksgiving day, but due to COVID they were all cancelled. I’ve been training hard! ⓘ 𝗢𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝘀𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗶𝘀 𝗳𝗮𝗹𝘀𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗺𝗶𝘀𝗹𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 — Zachary Hoffman 🎄 (@ZHoffey) November 20, 2020

Others are talking about their Thanksgiving menus.

planning my #Thanksgiving 2020 menu microwave dinners — 🐜⚡️🇲🇽CHRIS🇲🇽⚡️🐜 (@KreepersIE) November 16, 2020

Some are opting for cranberry jello shots.

Planning my Thanksgiving 2020 menu, so far it’s just canned cranberry jello shots — Nate gonna worry about that right now ⛰☕️ 🧙‍♂️ (@perlhack) November 12, 2020

Or just get food to-go.

I think our thanksgiving menu will be a Sams Club Rotisserie chicken, Church’s chicken Mac&Cheese and 6 pumpkin pies because it’s 2020 babyyyy!!! pic.twitter.com/cli4hkIpcL — Sofía 🇺🇸🇲🇽 (@okiemom28) November 22, 2020

A lot of people are going for the fried chicken meme.

Mitch and I joked last year that we wish we could have a thanksgiving one year with fried chicken and Mac n cheese and then 2020 delivered that for us. No family means we make our own menu. — Gab (@gabriellelolz) November 22, 2020

And others are still having a huge meal, even if it’s just for two.

Did our Thanksgiving grocery run today, and I cannot wait to eat all my feelings about 2020. (Yes, this is the menu for the 2 of us. I plan to be comatose until at least Sat.) pic.twitter.com/1WE4jsAb2e — Jessie Lund (@starrybrained) November 22, 2020

Here Are More Thanksgiving Memes & Jokes

However, despite all the political themes, there are plenty of memes that we can share about Thanksgiving that don’t have a political focus. Although one person tweeted that their family arguments get a little weird when they stray from politics.

Honestly I'm glad Thanksgiving is basically cancelled. Nobody in my family is a sports or political fanatic, so conversation ends up being my parents arguing over how Game of Thrones should have ended, and its lowkey scary how much they get into it — Rahetalius (@Rahetalius) November 23, 2020

This Rick and Morty meme is pretty accurate when it comes to deviled eggs and Thanksgiving.

And parents may be able to relate to this next one.

Here’s a look at 2019 vs 2020.

Thanksgiving in 2019 vs. 2020 pic.twitter.com/R7zgc5oIU2 — Zachary Hoffman 🎄 (@ZHoffey) November 14, 2020

Meanwhile, some of us just can’t stop thinking about Christmas.

And others simply don’t have any self-control when it comes to Thanksgiving.

It’s the wait that’s the toughest part today.

And trying not to get seconds right away can also be a tough goal.

But maybe this year we should all just skip uploading our photos, since everyone’s meal is pretty much the same.

History.com shares details about the history of the holiday. The holiday commemorates the year 1621, when Plymouth colonists and Wampanoag Indians shared a harvest feast. The colonists had a successful harvest after being taught how to cultivate corn, catch fish, avoid poisonous plants, and more. Some people take issue with this story, however, and say that it overlooks the bloody conflict that Native Americans would later face, History.com noted. Some prefer to call Thanksgiving a “National Day of Mourning.”

According to History.com, participants in 1621 weren’t eating turkey, cornbread, and pumpkin pie. They were eating lobster, seal, and swans most likely. They also likely used Native American spices and cooking methods.

Individual colonies and states celebrated days of Thanksgiving after 1621 in their own way and on their own dates, until Abraham Lincoln declared it a national holiday in 1863.

