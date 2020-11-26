Thanksgiving 2020: Best Memes & Jokes for the COVID-19 Holiday

Thanksgiving 2020: Best Memes & Jokes for the COVID-19 Holiday

Thanksgiving Memes 2020

Thanksgiving Memes 2020

Thanksgiving Day 2020 is going to be different for everyone this year. Some people are still meeting with family, but others are heeding COVID-19 warnings are only spending the holiday with household relatives. Whatever the case for you, this is still a great holiday to share Thanksgiving memes. Here are some of the best memes for 2020.

Some Memes & Jokes Are Focusing on the Pandemic

Twitter

Thanksgiving is a nationally observed in the United States (and it’s celebrated in Canada too, but on a different date.) In the U.S., Thanksgiving is always the fourth Thursday in November. Depending on what day of the week the month starts, that’s why some years it seems to be a lot earlier in the month (like the 22nd in 2018, the 28th in 2019, and now the 26th in 2020.)

But this year, things are a little different as Thanksgiving is celebrated in the time of COVID-19. A lot of new memes are reflecting this change. Some memes are making fun of COVID-19 regulations against family gatherings, while some memes are taking these regulations very, very seriously. We’re going to share some memes from both categories.

One commonly shared online joke notes that strange similarity between the first Thanksgiving, where people had little immunity to new viruses, and today’s Thanksgiving in 2020.

Twitter

However, others are making jokes about the regulations against gathering.

Twitter

And there’s this one making fun of the arbitrary-seeming number allowed for Thanksgiving meals in some locations:

Imgur

And those who agree with the regulations are making an Arya themed Game of Thrones meme in response:

Twitter

Some people are just joking that they are glad to be able to celebrate Thanksgiving on their own.

And they didn’t have to buy a new outfit to wear pretty much nowhere.

Others joked that COVID-19 cancelations were stopping them from working out today.

Others are talking about their Thanksgiving menus.

Some are opting for cranberry jello shots.

Or just get food to-go.

A lot of people are going for the fried chicken meme.

And others are still having a huge meal, even if it’s just for two.

Here Are More Thanksgiving Memes & Jokes

However, despite all the political themes, there are plenty of memes that we can share about Thanksgiving that don’t have a political focus. Although one person tweeted that their family arguments get a little weird when they stray from politics.

This Rick and Morty meme is pretty accurate when it comes to deviled eggs and Thanksgiving.

Imgur

And parents may be able to relate to this next one.

Imgur

Here’s a look at 2019 vs 2020.

Meanwhile, some of us just can’t stop thinking about Christmas.

Imgur

And others simply don’t have any self-control when it comes to Thanksgiving.

Imgur

It’s the wait that’s the toughest part today.

Imgur

And trying not to get seconds right away can also be a tough goal.

Imgur

But maybe this year we should all just skip uploading our photos, since everyone’s meal is pretty much the same.

Imgur

History.com shares details about the history of the holiday. The holiday commemorates the year 1621, when Plymouth colonists and Wampanoag Indians shared a harvest feast. The colonists had a successful harvest after being taught how to cultivate corn, catch fish, avoid poisonous plants, and more. Some people take issue with this story, however, and say that it overlooks the bloody conflict that Native Americans would later face, History.com noted. Some prefer to call Thanksgiving a “National Day of Mourning.”

According to History.com, participants in 1621 weren’t eating turkey, cornbread, and pumpkin pie. They were eating lobster, seal, and swans most likely. They also likely used Native American spices and cooking methods.

Individual colonies and states celebrated days of Thanksgiving after 1621 in their own way and on their own dates, until Abraham Lincoln declared it a national holiday in 1863.

