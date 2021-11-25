Thanksgiving 2021: Best Memes & Jokes for the Holiday

For many people, Thanksgiving 2021 is going to be their first big family holiday since the pandemic. Others may still prefer to have a smaller Thanksgiving meal with their household. But whatever the case is for you, this is still a great holiday to share Thanksgiving memes. Here are some of the best memes for 2021.

Some Memes Focus on the Inevitable Holiday Tension

Last year, many memes focused on COVID-19 and the pandemic. This year, more of the memes are focused on politics and how there could be quite a deal of tension at the holiday table if family members have different political ideologies. If things get tense at the family meal, you can always have some great responses prepared.

My favorite time of year is Thanksgiving!! For the food and family time but more importantly, for the Memes!!#thanksgivingclapback in full affect tomorrow!! @simpliamazin80 sent me this one and had me crying!! 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/Aoho6IrpuI — Jose Rodriguez (@thecreditdude_) November 24, 2021

Here’s another funny one.

Hope my friends, boyfriend, the BVBarmy community and family that live out of state have a happy and safe thanksgiving week. Will be sending funny thanksgiving memes to my friends through mostly text message this week. This meme is my favorite one I like to share every year 🤣🦃 pic.twitter.com/hzeq9epNdU — Allison M. Hietala 📚🧛🏻‍♀️🤘🎶 (@AllisonMH93) November 21, 2021

Last year, people were joking that they are glad to be able to celebrate Thanksgiving on their own. Others may still be choosing to do just that this year.

I dont understand why so many people are upset that COVID is canceling Thanksgiving/Christmas. I've been trying to get out of these family holidays for years. — Ashley 👻 (@spookishmommy) November 12, 2020

Others are joking about how stressful planning for the holiday is this year.

Husband just texted me this meme from his home office and I feel ATTACKED. Yes I’m stressed trying to get ready to host Thanksgiving. 😂 pic.twitter.com/ccIDSgXfjc — ❄️ Esther Miller 🎄 (@esthernmiller) November 24, 2021

Planning a Thanksgiving meal can be tough.

And are you defrosting your turkey like this?

Thanksgiving meme pic.twitter.com/PSTanetfUf — Meesto’s a 𝒫𝑒𝑒𝓅𝑜 𝐸𝓃𝒿𝑜𝓎𝑒𝓇 (@PeepoEnjoyer) November 24, 2021

Don’t forget to ask to be removed from any family or friend “Happy Thanksgiving” group texts.

Here Are More Thanksgiving Memes & Jokes

Thanksgiving is a nationally observed in the United States (and it’s celebrated in Canada too, but on a different date.) Individual colonies and states celebrated days of Thanksgiving after 1621 in their own way and on their own dates, until Abraham Lincoln declared it a national holiday in 1863, History.com reported. In the U.S., Thanksgiving is always the fourth Thursday in November. Depending on what day of the week the month starts, this is why some years the holiday seems to be a lot earlier than others (like the 22nd in 2018 versus the 28th in 2019.)

Despite all the political jokes, there are plenty of memes about Thanksgiving that don’t have a political focus at all, but focus on things that almost everyone can appreciate.

The meme says it all about me at thanksgiving. pic.twitter.com/7ICITHQFVK — Idaho Office of Emergency Management (@IdahoOEM) November 22, 2021

Many parents will be able to relate to this meme.

While others can relate to the idea of simply having no self-control on the holiday.

That includes trying to hold back from having seconds (and more seconds after that.)

But no matter how full you feel, there’s always room for pie.

This”Rick and Morty” meme below is quite accurate when it comes to deviled eggs and Thanksgiving.

But this meme about having trouble waiting for the meal is also accurate.

People who are invested in cryptocurrency might be able to relate to this next one.

Thanksgiving will be different this year 😂 pic.twitter.com/zkZLYW7rHI — Top Crypto Memes (@TopCrypto_Memes) November 24, 2021

And maybe we should all skip uploading pictures of our Thanksgiving meals this year. All those photos look the same, and no one’s really interested in seeing photos of what you ate anyway.

History.com shares details about the history of the holiday. According to History.com, participants in 1621 weren’t eating turkey, cornbread, and pumpkin pie. They were eating lobster, seal, and swans most likely. They also likely used Native American spices and cooking methods.

As the holiday comes to a close later today, many people will already find themselves focusing on Christmas.

Don’t forget not to stress out about calories too much today. Enjoy your day off.

An earlier tweet, a Halloween meme about calories in candy, earned a comment rightly noting its subtle message contrary to a healthy relationship with eating and exercise.

Here's a new one for Thanksgiving.

We all have our own reasons for running, may joy be part of yours. pic.twitter.com/OWTZw5WWNR — ChattanoogaTrackClub (@ChattanoogaTC) November 22, 2021

Happy Thanksgiving! Have a wonderful holiday.

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s Christmas 2021 Lineup of Movies