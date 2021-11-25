Thanksgiving 2021: Best Memes & Jokes for the Holiday

For many people, Thanksgiving 2021 is going to be their first big family holiday since the pandemic. Others may still prefer to have a smaller Thanksgiving meal with their household. But whatever the case is for you, this is still a great holiday to share Thanksgiving memes. Here are some of the best memes for 2021.
Some Memes Focus on the Inevitable Holiday Tension
Last year, many memes focused on COVID-19 and the pandemic. This year, more of the memes are focused on politics and how there could be quite a deal of tension at the holiday table if family members have different political ideologies. If things get tense at the family meal, you can always have some great responses prepared.
Here’s another funny one.
Last year, people were joking that they are glad to be able to celebrate Thanksgiving on their own. Others may still be choosing to do just that this year.
Others are joking about how stressful planning for the holiday is this year.
Planning a Thanksgiving meal can be tough.
And are you defrosting your turkey like this?
Don’t forget to ask to be removed from any family or friend “Happy Thanksgiving” group texts.
Here Are More Thanksgiving Memes & Jokes
Thanksgiving is a nationally observed in the United States (and it’s celebrated in Canada too, but on a different date.) Individual colonies and states celebrated days of Thanksgiving after 1621 in their own way and on their own dates, until Abraham Lincoln declared it a national holiday in 1863, History.com reported. In the U.S., Thanksgiving is always the fourth Thursday in November. Depending on what day of the week the month starts, this is why some years the holiday seems to be a lot earlier than others (like the 22nd in 2018 versus the 28th in 2019.)
Despite all the political jokes, there are plenty of memes about Thanksgiving that don’t have a political focus at all, but focus on things that almost everyone can appreciate.
Many parents will be able to relate to this meme.
While others can relate to the idea of simply having no self-control on the holiday.
That includes trying to hold back from having seconds (and more seconds after that.)
But no matter how full you feel, there’s always room for pie.
This”Rick and Morty” meme below is quite accurate when it comes to deviled eggs and Thanksgiving.
But this meme about having trouble waiting for the meal is also accurate.
People who are invested in cryptocurrency might be able to relate to this next one.
And maybe we should all skip uploading pictures of our Thanksgiving meals this year. All those photos look the same, and no one’s really interested in seeing photos of what you ate anyway.
History.com shares details about the history of the holiday. According to History.com, participants in 1621 weren’t eating turkey, cornbread, and pumpkin pie. They were eating lobster, seal, and swans most likely. They also likely used Native American spices and cooking methods.
As the holiday comes to a close later today, many people will already find themselves focusing on Christmas.
Don’t forget not to stress out about calories too much today. Enjoy your day off.
Happy Thanksgiving! Have a wonderful holiday.
