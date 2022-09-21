Reality Steve Drops a Bombshell About Aven Jones

The finale of “The Bachelorette” aired on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, and fans watched as two very different endings played out; Gabby Windey is happily engaged and Rachel Recchia is not.

Fans of the show watched as “Bachelorette” Recchia had a very challenging time with her season pick, Tino Franco. The two ended their engagement before “After the Final Rose” after Franco told Recchia that he kissed another girl. Very difficult conversations ensued, but Recchia and Franco basically just went in circles.

Before dismissing Franco from the stage, ATFR host Jesse Palmer told Recchia that someone had come and demanded to see her. Recchia appeared stunned when Palmer brought out Aven Jones — the suitor that Recchia sent home a week before the finale. Recchia’s face lit up as Franco sat on the couch awkwardly watching this play out before his eyes.

Jones asked Recchia if they could go out and catch up and she agreed. The two walked off the stage together and were seen embracing behind the scenes. So, are Jones and Recchia going to start dating post-show? Was Jones’ appearance genuine? Not according to Reality Steve.

Here’s what you need to know:

Reality Steve Learned Jones Was Going to Be on ATFR & Tweeted Such Before His Appearance

Spoiler king Reality Steve let viewers know that Jones was at ATFR before the segment actually aired.

“Aven is at the ATFR tonight & he’s going to ask Rachel to date post show. I don’t think Rachel knows he’s there. Not sure I buy this. Seems being done more to give Rachel some happiness to end the show, a la Tyler C asking Hannah Brown out on her ATFR,” Steve tweeted whilst the show was airing on the East coast.

In a subsequent tweet, Steve shared his take on why Jones was present.

“That last tweet wasn’t speculation regarding Aven. He’s showing up to ask her out. And I highly doubt Rachel will say no on live national TV. America would hate her. I’m just saying that I don’t think Aven is doing this for anything more than production is asking him to do it,” he wrote.

Reality Steve Called Jones’ Appearance on ATFR ‘Bulls***’

On his September 21, 2022, podcast, Reality Steve crashed any hopes and dreams that Recchia would sail off into the sunset and make things work with Jones.

According to Steve, Jones’ appearance was totally staged, just for television, and the two aren’t going to start dating, despite how things might seem.

“I can tell you, this thing is not even real,” Steve said. “If I found out about it 30 minutes before the show, I kinda probably know something that people don’t. This isn’t real. This was done strictly for television purposes. It was bulls***. It’s probably going to be short-lived. I guarantee they probably don’t even go out,” he continued.

“This was done almost as like a favor to production,” Steve explained, saying that this would have been a way for Recchia to get a sort of happy ending of her own.

“There’s zero chance in hell that Rachel and Aven become anything… not to mention, this was all done in a bubble on the stage. I guarantee within 24 to 48 hours from last night’s episode, Rachel’s going to be informed of what this was all about. And I think she knows… she’ll know now that Aven’s not really that interested in pursuing anything,” Steve said.

“This was done for television purposes,” he reiterated.

READ NEXT: ‘Bachelor’ Stars React After Major Scandal Is Ignored on ‘After the Final Rose’