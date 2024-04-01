‘Bachelor’ Lead & Wife Are Not Living Together

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist wanted to get married, but they are in no rush to live together. “The Golden Bachelor” star and his wife are still living in separate states three months after getting married in a TV wedding, according to TMZ.

Turner, 72, lives in Indiana, while Nist, 70, lives and works in New Jersey. They married in a televised wedding on January 4, 2024, just a few months after meeting on “The Golden Bachelor.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Gerry Turner & Theresa Nist Are Still Figuring Things Out

Fans got a glimpse of Turner’s lakeside dream home on “The Golden Bachelor” premiere. According to the U.S. Sun, the former restaurateur paid $375,000 for the four-bedroom property in Indiana, which is now valued at over $630,000. Turner is also reportedly well-known in his lakeside town. A source told the outlet, “He’s always on the lake enjoying himself and riding his jet ski. He’s also Vice President of the Lake Association.”

Nist is still working in New Jersey, 700 miles away from her husband. She likely won’t make a move until she retires.

An insider told TMZ that the newlyweds have seen each other several times since their wedding, but they have hesitated to combine homes because of how long it would take and because one of them would have to move away from their family. Nist is mom to a son, Tommy, and a daughter, Jenny. Turner is the father of daughters Angie and Jenny. They both have grandchildren.

Turner has traveled to New Jersey several times already and Nist is planning a trip to Indiana in May, the source noted, adding that the two are still deciding on a place to move that will be a good in-between from both of their home states.

The Newlyweds Have Talked About Settling in South Carolina

In December 2023, Turner told People magazine he’d been interested in relocating to South Carolina, even before meeting Nist.

“One of the things that I think fate played a hand in is the possibility of where we might wind up living,” he told the outlet. “For the last couple of years, when my family gets together, I’ve talked about moving to South Carolina. It’s an idea I’ve toyed with. And then in conversation with Theresa, a private moment, she’s saying, ‘Well, yeah, my son lives near Charleston in South Carolina.’”

“And all of a sudden it’s like, there’s a big problem that is gone,” the ABC star added. “The issue of compromising on where to live and how to reconcile families and all of that is, it’s no longer an issue.”

The couple also spoke about their future living situation during an appearance on “Live With Kelly and Mark.” In late December, Turner said, “You know early on we thought Charleston would be a great area I talked about living there. She has family there, But since being in New Jersey a few times I really like that area, and so we now have two areas to explore.”

“The Golden Bachelor” star said living near the Atlantic Ocean was a selling point for him.

Wherever they decide to live, Turner and Nist hope their family will visit often. “We want to have a house that’s so inviting that everyone would want to come,” Nist told People. “Maybe a pool so they all want to come and have fun.”

READ NEXT: Former DWTS Pro Jokes About Being ‘The Golden Dancer’