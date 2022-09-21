‘Bachelorette’ Fan Reactions to Rachel & Tino’s On-Screen Breakup are Surprising

Part two of the season finale of “The Bachelorette” was a whirlwind of drama, chaos and emotions. Among the numerous events that took place, one of the most volatile was the breakup between Rachel Recchia and her finance, Tino Franco.

During “After the Final Rose,” production was strongly leaning in favor of Recchia in the he-said/she-said battle. At one point, host, Jesse Palmer awkwardly asked the studio audience to clap if they supported Recchia. A round of applause overtook the studio, but some audience members may have felt obligated to comply. Based on social media comments, at home, many viewers may have been shouting “no!” at their TVs.

Fans Had a Lot to Say About How the Breakup Was Handled

Many fans have taken to social media to support Franco. Although they do not agree that it’s okay to kiss another woman when in a committed relationship, many fans think Recchia was too hard on Franco. Some have even accused her of gaslighting him, both in the filmed breakup scene and the live reunion on stage.

One Twitter user wrote, “This is so hard to watch. He effed up (and is owning it and apologizing repeatedly) but she is gaslighting him so hard and clearly lured him to talk in person so she could play to the camera, not because she actually wanted to have a real conversation.”

Someone else expressed, “I think Rachel is gaslighting Tino. She is acting like she didn’t say that stuff and really trying hard to make Tino look worse. No excuse for cheating, but she is 100% trying to manipulate this situation.”

One viewer tweeted, “He tried to explain himself and apologized so many times and Rachel didn’t give him any time of the day, kept attacking him and tried to make herself look so triumphant. Tino isn’t the only one to blame for ruining their relationship.”

Another fan commented, “Convo makes no sense. Rachel is asking for context, Tino gives context, and Rachel dismisses his context. Tino was NOT right for doing what he did but either listen to his context or stop asking for it.”

“He literally took responsibility over and over again I was getting sick of him saying it. she just wasn’t forgiving and didn’t want to move on. She didn’t want to wear the ring anymore for reasons they didn’t tell us, he made her get therapy and then he kissed a girl. Big deal,” tweeted another fan.

“It’s stupid to be quite honest. She doesn’t want to hear him she just wants to make a scene and be mad. There was no point in having him come on tonight,” wrote another. “She didn’t even listen to him, she obviously loves to argue, someone else posted. “She’s her own worst enemy. A kiss doesn’t warrant all this drama. I felt bad for him,” expressed another viewer.

It’s not often that people side with the cheater in a relationship. However, as Rachel & Tino’s breakup showed viewers, everything is not always black and white.

The Aven Invasion Also Irked Fans

Fans aren’t only upset with how Recchia handled the breakup, but also with the way ABC allowed former runner-up Aven Jones to come out on stage and ask Recchia on a date right in front of Franco. The two exited the stage together, leaving Franco to awkwardly stand there with host Jesse Palmer, with neither one of them knowing what to say or do next.

One fan tweeted, “How tacky was that. Bringing Aven out while Tino is still on stage. I feel like there is another side to this that is 100% Rachel’s fault. But bc he KISSED someone, well now it’s all HIS fault and none of it is hers! It takes 2! He didn’t just do that if things were great bt them.” Another wrote, “So awkward bringing Aven on like that, wtf.”

Another fan commented, “What Tino did to Rachel was wrong, yes. But did he deserve that public humiliation? No. I’ve been thinking about this moment and it just makes me sick to my stomach. Proof this franchise could care less about its cast and their mental well-being.”

Bachelor Nation stars were also eager to express their opinions on the matter. Ashley Iaconetti tweeted, “I’m really, truly, upset by the way that moment was handled. It was cruel. We can support Rachel and not absolutely publicly demoralize someone.”

Jason Tartick posted on Instagram stories, “Huge Aven guy, but this is so awkward. … Tino, go, you can leave. This is so awkward.”

Andrew Spencer agreed, commenting, ““Whattttt why bro sitting there 🤣🤣🤣nahhhhh they cold for that lmaooo.”

