‘Bachelorette’ Host Says Katie Thurston’s Season Features Something Fans Never Saw Before

Katie Thurston’s season of “The Bachelorette” will be like none other, according to one of the show’s fill-in hosts. During an episode of the “Click Bait with Bachelor Nation” podcast, newly crowned “Bachelorette” host Tayshia Adams teased that Thurston’s season will be different than seasons past and will even feature some firsts never before seen on the ABC dating franchise.

“I feel like there’s definitely some things that take place in the season that I don’t think have ever happened before,” Adams revealed on the podcast.

The former “Bachelorette” star added that Thurston’s overall experience was “challenging and hard for her sometimes,” but added that she thinks the 30-year-old bank marketing manager “tried her best” given the circumstances of filming in a pandemic bubble in New Mexico.

Katie Thurston Received Advice From ‘The Bachelorette’ Hosts

In past seasons, veteran host Chris Harrison has been a shoulder to cry on. But with Harrison’s decision to take a step back from “The Bachelor” franchise following last season’s racism controversy, Adams and fellow “Bachelorette” alum Kaitlyn Bristowe will attempt to fill his shoes.

Adams revealed that Thurston took the co-hosts’ advice seriously, including advice to let producers– and the suitors — do their work behind the scenes.

“You don’t really get the full experience when you’re trying to control every twist and turn,” Adams said. “I tried to explain this to Katie as well. This is the one place where [you can] just let other people kind of handle it and see just where the cards unfold, because you just never know.”

Adams added that “there’s just so much more happening behind the scenes” that “The Bachelorette” is unaware of, like “the conversations that the guys are having, or if someone has something planned” for her.

“You trying to change that narrative might change the course of all these other relationships,” she explained.

Bristowe previously told Hollywood Life something similar, revealing to the outlet that she always gives the same advice to everyone that goes on the show. “And that’s basically to not try and control the narrative,” she said.

Filming for Katie Thurston’s Season Ended Early

One thing Thurston did seemingly control was the show’s filming schedule. According to Us Weekly, ABC’s leading lady was so sure of what she wanted — and what she didn’t want– that filming for her season wrapped a full week ahead of schedule.

“Katie was in control and made sure the men she wanted were there and the men she wasn’t interested in, she sent packing,” an insider told Us. “[Things] went great and it wrapped a week ahead of schedule.”

In addition, with fairy godmothers such as Adams and Bristowe in lieu of reality TV’s godfather, Harrison, there’s no doubt the vibe will be different for Thurston’s season.

“Tayshia and Kaitlyn can relate to Katie’s journey in a lot of different ways, which you’ll see play out, so it was nice to have them there to help out with whatever situation came up,” the source dished.

