‘Bachelorette’ Lead Shows Off Enhanced Engagement Ring Ahead of Wedding

A “Bachelorette” lead is flashing some enhanced bling on social media before her big day.

Becca Kufrin posted a video of a sparkler on TikTok on January 2, 2023, writing, “A princess 💍✨ @LitenFineJewelry does it again with the ring of my dreams #diamondsareagirlsbestfriend #elongatedcushion #princessdiaries.”

The video shows a mock-up of a ring setting without a jewel before switching to a drawing of a full ring before finally unveiling the ring with gemstone. The narrator refers to a princess. You can watch the video below. Kufrin is on TikTok at @thebkoof.

“A literal dream,” wrote one fan in the comment thread of Kufrin’s TikTok page. “That is STUNNING,” wrote another.

Former “Bachelorette” Kufrin is engaged to Thomas Jacobs after meeting him on Season 7 of “Bachelor in Paradise.” According to Bachelor Nation, they are hoping for a fall 2023 wedding in San Diego, California. The couple has already bought a home together, Bachelor Nation reported.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Wrote on Reddit That Kufrin Appears to Have ‘Upgraded the Setting’ to Support the Gemstone

People debated whether Kufrin had just enhanced the ring in a Reddit thread. “I think she upgraded the setting to better support that giant-a** rock… wise choice!” wrote one.

“That upper left second claw would reaaaaaally bother me. But yes. New setting. Probably a 2mm band now and double claw prongs,” another wrote on the Reddit thread.

Concurred another fan on Reddit, “Yes was just gonna say, appears to be the same diamond in a more substantial setting.”

In October, Kufrin shared photos that showed a glimpse of the ring on TikTok:

Another person wrote on Reddit, “They’re called prongs haha I’m thinking the diamond was too heavy and needed the extra support? And If you look on her Instagram it also has a hidden halo with diamonds underneath and a few on the sides.”

Kufrin Also Shared the Video of the Ring on Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Becca Kufrin (@bkoof)

On Instagram, with the same video, Kufrin wrote, “A princess ✨ @litenfine is a magician for creating my dream 💍.”

In May 2022, she announced her engagement to Jacobs on Instagram, writing,

In the ultimate plot twist…HE SAID YES! We’ve been keeping this secret just between us and close family & friends for a while but we’re so excited to shout it from the rooftops! I finally found my chauffeur for life and the one who makes my heart smile every single day. I can’t wait to do it all with you Tommy, thanks for making me the happiest gal alive. I love you to the moon & back ♥️

In October 2022, she shared a photo of the couple and wrote on Instagram, “oui, si, ja, ken, da, ye, yas yes YES! Love you forever, my little pumpkin 🎃💍 Now let’s get married!”

In September 2022, Kufrin told Bachelor Nation, “Thomas knows what kind of ring I would like, but I also keep changing my mind. Every time I go on Pinterest, there’s something new I like, so it’s kind of hard for him to keep up. He finally got to the point a week or two ago where he was like, ‘Stop telling me if you like anything different because it’s done.’”

READ NEXT: This Bachelor Nation Member Won’t Appear on Chris Harrison’s Podcast.