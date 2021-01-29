Former ‘Bachelor’ Lead Says Matt James ‘Has No Clue What’s Going on’

Matt James is a few weeks into his season of The Bachelor, but some viewers just aren’t seeing any connections. One of those viewers is former Bachelor star Ben Higgins.

Higgins had a virtual meet up with Tayshia Adams, Natasha Parker, and Joe Amabile on the “Click Bait” podcast this week. Unsurprisingly, James came up in conversation, and Higgins expressed some frustration with the current season and how things are going so far.

“I think his season in general has been a little frustrating in a sense of… I really am rooting for Matt and I’m rooting for some of these girls, and right now there’s no stories that I’m invested into. There’s no relationships that I’m that into right now. I don’t know where this is going,” Higgins said.

Here’s what you need to know:

Ben Higgins Said That the Drama in the House Is now Outweighing the Love Story

Higgins feels that the drama that has unfolded thus far this season has detracted from James’ love journey. While viewers are supposed to be following James as he takes women on dates and tries to find connections, it seems as though fans are seeing more of the women fighting with each other.

At this point, Higgins said that the drama in the house “has far exceeded the story.”

Higgins is wondering why James wasn’t trying to figure out more about what was going on behind-the-scenes. And he thinks that James may not be catching on because he was never on The Bachelorette.

“I think he has no clue what’s going on right now. I think when you’re on the show prior, you probably just assume that something is going on in the house. You’re just like, ‘Yeah, at this point, we’re four weeks in. There’s definitely drama there. Not everybody is getting along.’ And you start to … maybe not ask directly, but you pick and prod. Like, ‘How’s life going in the house? Are you OK? Who doesn’t like each other? Who are you friends with?’ That’s a question I asked a lot. ‘Who are your best friends in the house?’ And if they’re like, ‘Well, I don’t really get along with [anyone],’ you’re like, ‘Well, that seems weird’,” Higgins said.

“I think he is so unaware of it that he’s just kind of walking through this, trying to do the best he can. And so, as a result, we’re not getting rid of the drama,” Higgins added.

Matt James’ Season Has low Ratings

Ratings for Matt James’ season of The Bachelor were expected to be high. However, the premiere of the season was the lowest in series history with a 1.25 rating (among adults 18-49) and 5 million viewers.

According to TV Insider, the ratings for this season have gotten better, but seem to drop in the second hour of the show each week.

ABC executive Rob Mills previously told Variety that he believed that things would turn around.

“I actually think you’re going to see ratings rise more exponentially than you would during previous season because people are going to start talking about it and word-of-mouth is going to kick in,” he told the outlet back on January 19.

