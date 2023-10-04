‘Bachelorette’ Charity Lawson Shares Dotun Olubeko Relationship Update

Charity Lawson found love on her season of “The Bachelorette” and she and her fiance, Dotun Olubeko have already been thinking about starting a family together.

On a September 2023 interview with Nikki and Brie Garcia on SiriusXM’s “The Nikki & Brie Show”, Lawson shared her timeline for having kids with Olubeko.

“It’s so funny because I literally asked Dotun this like last night or two nights ago because we were just like having like a live conversation and I was like, ‘When do you want kids? I just want to make sure we’re on the same page,’ and he was like, ‘I mean, like two years, a year,’ and I was like, ‘A year?’ I was like, ‘We gotta go down the aisle and then kids,’ so maybe like, I mean for me, I definitely like, maybe by 30,” Lawson said.

“I’m 27, so I have time, but yeah. I’m not in too much of a rush. I think just because he’s like a little bit older than me, he’s ready to be a dad, but we talked about it, so we’re just gonna give ourselves some time because right now life is just, it’s everywhere. Yeah,” she added.

Lawson, who works as a therapist at a child advocacy center, made her reality television debut on Zach Shallcross’ season of “The Bachelor.” Although things didn’t work out for the two, she was asked to hand out roses on “The Bachelorette,” and ended up finding love.

Here’s what you need to know:

Charity Lawson & Dotun Olubeko Are Adjusting to Normal Life That Isn’t Very Normal

After taking their relationship public for the first time on “After the Final Rose,” Lawson and Olubeko were free to live their lives out in the real world without cameras following them around.

“We are adjusting very normally — probably as normal as we can,” Lawson said on the September 7, 2023, episode of Kaitlyn Bristowe’s “Off the Vine” podcast. “There’s nothing that feels like… a shift or a disconnect. If anything, we’re just as strong,” she added.

However, things have been anything but normal due to Lawson’s decision to join season 32 of “Dancing With the Stars.”

“I’ve had like maybe like three months total of just nothing else going on in the past year. It’s all just been like, go, go, go, go, go and then after we got announced as an engaged couple, it’s like we had that brief two-week period of just like really soaking it all in and like coming to terms like, ‘Okay, this is our life. This is our life now,’ and then here we are, like dancing away, but we’re both super happy and super, like we’re in a great place, truly,” Lawson said on “The Nikki & Brie Show.”

“It’s just one of those things we also talk about a lot, it’s just like adapting. This is like the new normal and almost, in a way, how I like to perceive it is a little bit does come with grieving your old life of how life used to be before all of this happens, and so I find myself, like, I have my moments where I’m like super excited and I’m in the moment, I’m thriving, but then it’s like when I have my downtime, I’m like, ‘Oh, you know, I could just be like walking down the street or just doing something normal that I was doing like a year ago,’ but now it’s not the same, so yeah,” she explained.

Charity Lawson & Dotun Olubeko Will Have a Nigerian Wedding

When the time comes for Lawson and Olubeko to tie the knot, they will have a traditional Nigerian ceremony.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Olubeko talked about his mom’s enthusiasm over the engagement and her excitement to get her son married off.

“That lady is something else. I love her, though, and obviously her enthusiasm only actually brought us closer. Yeah, I’m sure [it’s] going to happen, I’m sure we’re going to have something in Nigeria, some type of wedding,” he told the outlet.

“It keeps getting brought up, and I think it’s apt for our cultures to have both. So we’ll have the Nigerian wedding and possibly a more intimate one for closer friends and family. When we get there, we’ll get there,” he added.

In a previous interview with ABC7 New York, Olubeko and Lawson revealed that they plan to get married “sooner rather than later” and that neither of them wants a long engagement.

