Clayton Echard’s Final 3: The Bachelor 2022 Contestants Revealed

Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor” has yet to begin, but a promo for the season has already given away his final contestants for the season.

WARNING: STOP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT SPOILERS FOR SEASON 26 OF “THE BACHELOR.”

So, who of the 31 women vying for his heart remains in contention for the final rose? This season’s contestants are:

Cassidy Timbrooks, 26, an executive assistant from Los Angeles, California

Claire Heilig, 28, a spray tanner from Virginia Beach, Virginia

Daria Rose, 24, a law student from Baldwin, New York

Eliza Isichei, 25, a marketing manager from Berlin, Germany

Elizabeth Corrigan, 32, a real estate advisor from Highlands Ranch, Colorado

Ency Abedin, 28, a sales manager from Burbank, California

Gabby Windey, 30, an ICU nurse from Denver, Colorado

Genevieve Parisi, 26, a bartender from Los Angeles, California

Hailey Malles, 26, a pediatric nurse from Orlando, Florida

Hunter Haag, 28, a human resources specialist from Charlotte, North Carolina

Ivana Noble, 31, a bar mitzvah dancer from Queens, New York

Jane Paik, 33, a social media director from Los Angeles, California

Jill Chin, 26, an architectural historian from Scituate, Rhode Island

Kate Gallivan, 32, a real estate agent from Lake Hollywood, California

Kira Mengistu, 32, a physician from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lindsay Dobbs, 27, a neonatal nurse from Jacksonville, Florida

Lyndsey Windham, 28, an industrial sales representative from Houston, Texas

Mara Agreat, 32, an entrepreneur from Collingswood, New Jersey

Mariena Wesh, 30, a former olympian from Virginia Beach, Virginia

Melina Nasab, 27, a personal trainer from West Hollywood, California

Rachel Recchia, 25, a flight instructor from Clermont, Florida

Rianna Hockaday, 26, a registered nurse from Dallas, Texas

Salley Carson, 26, was previously engaged from Charlottesville, Virginia

Samantha Jeffries, 26, an occupational therapist from San Diego, California

Sarah Hamrick, 23, a wealth management advisor from New York City, New York

Serene Russell, 26, an elementary school teacher from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Shanae Ankney, 29, a recruiter from Sycamore, Ohio

Sierra Jackson, 26, a recruiting coordinator from Dallas, Texas

Susie Evans, 28, a wedding videographer from Virginia Beach, Virginia

Teddi Wright, 24, a surgical unit nurse from Highland, California

Tessa Tookes, 26, a human resources specialist from Stamford Connecticut

The Promo for Echard’s Season Spoiled His Final 3 Contestants

In a December blog post, Reality Steve revealed Susie Evans, Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey are Echard’s final three contestants. This was an update to his previous reports, revealing in November that Serene Russell also received a hometown date. Obviously, she must not have received a rose that week.

“I didn’t believe it could happen, but I’m in love with three women,” the 28-year-old said in a confessional before revealing it collectively to the women.

He adds, “I just want you to know that what I’m going to say is not going to be easy to hear. I want to be fully, fully transparent and I know it’s not easy to hear, but I was intimate with both of you.”

Echard seems to make this confession in Iceland, per Reality Steve who also revealed the fantasy suite dates and final rose ceremony are in the country. If the trailer is to be believed, it would indicate Recchia and Windey are his finalists.

Echard Teases His First Rose of the Season Is Rejected

In his season’s promo, Echard says, “The first rose that I have given out as the Bachelor was rejected.” So which contestant turned him down?

According to Reality Steve that would be Salley Carson, the 26-year-old from Charlottesville, Virginia.

Reality Steve tweeted, “So Salley never made it to night 1. Once this all got out the day of the headshots being released, Salley was asked by production if she still wanted to do the show and she said no.”

The thread continued, “Clayton was probably informed of this and went to talk to her in her hotel room pre-show, which is why the promo last night had him saying the first rose of his season was rejected. He’s referring to Salley choosing not to be cast for the show.”

While Carson may not have accepted his rose, the Bachelor Whatever Instagram account revealed Teddi Wright receives his first impression rose.

Season 26 of “The Bachelor” kicks off on ABC this Monday, January 3, 2022.

