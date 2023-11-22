Faith Martin Reveals Whether She Will Be ‘Golden Bachelorette’

Faith Martin has revealed that she was not asked to be the “Golden Bachelorette” – at least not yet.

Apple Valley News published a question-and-answer video interview with Martin on November 16, 2023. In it, she discussed life after “The Golden Bachelor” with Stacy Lee and revealed that she would be happy to be the “Golden Bachelorette,” but she indicated she’s not sure that she’s what the producers are looking for.

As fans know, Martin made it to the top three of “The Golden Bachelor,” before being cut by Gerry Turner. Leslie Fhima and Theresa Nist are the final two choices. Since the show aired, fans have been clamoring for a “Golden Bachelorette.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Faith Martin Believes the Producers Would Go for the ‘Flashier Women’ for the ‘Golden Bachelorette’

The host asked Martin, “Would you be a ‘Golden Bachelorette’ if that were a thing?”

Martin revealed that she hasn’t been asked.

“Like I said, I don’t know how they do that,” she said. “I would think that they have probably already talked to whoever it is, and it ain’t me. So I would say yes to something like that because it was such an amazing experience, but I also think they might go for the flashier women you know for that kind of thing but don’t take it from me because I don’t know anything about any of that stuff.”

She reiterated, however: “I would have had to say yes because hey 25 men or so and they vet them really well. It’s probably a really good idea to do that.”

“Golden Bachelor” host Jesse Palmer told ET that he is pushing for a “Golden Bachelorette.”

“I really hope we do it. I’ve been clamoring for it as well,” Palmer told ET. “I just love the group of women on Gerry’s season. I can’t single one out specifically. I think there’s a number that would be phenomenal Golden Bachelorettes, and that are very deserving of that opportunity.”

Faith Martin Says ‘The Golden Bachelor’ Has Had a Positive Impact on Her Life

Martin said in the video interview that it’s been a “whirlwind.” She said she did not know it would be this big of a deal when her son signed her up. One day they were sitting around “talking about our love life,” and she said maybe she was done dating for life, and all of a sudden he said, “Mom, there’s a ‘Golden Bachelor.'” Martin’s son said they were doing a show “for old people,” and he said he would sign her up.

She said “it just sort of happened.” According to Martin, “aside from some weird phone calls and that kind of thing, it’s impacted my life in a good kind of way.” Martin said the show forced her to slow down because the contestants did not have electronics and they were “dating with intention.” The walls came down because there was a short time to make it work, Martin said. She said that she quit her school teaching job because she wanted to make it look like love.

She also quit her band, she said. “I still play a little music and that kind of thing,” Martin said. She said that she now wants to make sure that every connection she makes “is meaningful” to “hopefully meet that guy” who would want to be her partner someday. Since “The Golden Bachelor,” she said she is way more calm.

Martin said she brought her guitar because she could never survive a month without her car.

Martin said four people slept in one room on “The Golden Bachelor.” She said it ended up being a “heckuva lot of fun.” First thing in the morning, everyone came for coffee, she said. She said people were “giggling and talking about silly things” in the mansion.

