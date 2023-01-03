Jason Tartick Explains Commotio Cordis Following Terrifying Moment During Buffalo Bills Game

Jason Tartick has been a longtime fan of the Buffalo Bills. While the former “Bachelorette” star was watching the game on Monday night, January 2, 2023, he saw one of the Bills players collapse on the field.

Safety Damar Hamlin made a play on the field, stood up, and collapsed, needing immediate medical attention. While some fans figured that he was simply hurt or perhaps had a concussion, things became more serious within a matter of seconds.

Fans watched as Hamlin received CPR on the field.

“I’m told Damar Hamlin has a pulse, but is not breathing on his own,” Fox 19 reporter Joe Danneman tweeted. “He is being transported to UC. Needed AED and CPR on the field.”

Tartick took to his Instagram Stories to share his live reaction to offer his take on what may have happened to Hamlin, after speaking to a friend of his who is a cardiologist.

What Is Commotio Cordis?

As Hamlin received medical attention on the field at Paycor Stadium, his team huddled around him, many on their knees, and several of them crying.

“Nothing puts a football game in perspective like this right now,” Tartick said on his Instagram Stories. “There’s a player down. What they’re hearing is they brought defibrillators out, CPR, players are crying.”

“Okay, so I talked to my buddy who is a cardiologist in New York and he was saying — with no idea of what happened but based on just a mechanism — they treated the injury with CPR and defibrillators. It’s likely something called Commotio Cordis, which is when there’s impact — severe impact — to the heart and it actually triggers the heart to go into cardiac arrest,” Tartick said.

“That is the only conclusion, only made off of just what they saw as a mechanism of treatment. It sounds like it’s really, really not good,” he added.

According to the University of Connecticut, Commotio Cordis is the “sudden arrhythmic death caused by a low/mild chest wall impact.” The condition can occur when a person is hit in the chest and is typically seen amongst young athletes.

It has not been confirmed that Hamlin suffered Commotio Cordis.

Hamlin’s Heartbeat Was Restored on the Field

Our thoughts and prayers are with Damar, his family and the Buffalo Bills ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/A03jGU4J9S — NFL (@NFL) January 3, 2023

Although Hamlin’s diagnosis hasn’t been completely fleshed out, the Buffalo Bills provided an update on him after midnight on January 3, 2023. The organization confirmed that Hamlin went into cardiac arrest following a hit to the chest as he tackled Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.

“Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition,” read a tweet shared by the Bills organization.

Further updates are likely to be shared by the Buffalo Bills as they become available. Dozens of players and fans have been sending out messages, prayers, and well-wishes for Hamlin’s recovery. Several of those messages have been shared on Hamlin’s most recent Instagram post, which was uploaded on Christmas Day.

