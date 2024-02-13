‘Bachelorette’ Star Admits Desire to ‘Unleash Everything I’m Thinking’ About Split

Aformer “The Bachelorette” star is single again after splitting with his fiancee, and he is telling some tales about what went wrong. Jason Tartick was engaged to former “Bachelorette” Kaitlyn Bristowe for two years, and they officially announced the end of their romance in August 2023, noted People.

Both Tartick and Bristowe have spoken about the split, to varying degrees. In a recent podcast interview, the discussion he had regarding his now-over relationship got a little interesting.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jason Tartick Admits He Was Ignorant & Avoiding Relationship Troubles

Tartick joined Savannah Chrisley for the January 30 episode of her “Reality TV and Romance” podcast. As the two started talking about his relationship with Bristowe, he admitted, “There’s part of me that just wants to be, like, unleash everything I’m thinking.”

He added, however, “The other part of me is like, I want to be very thoughtful and careful and treat the situation the same way that I would expect it to be treated if the roles were reversed.”

The former “Bachelorette” star, who originally competed on Becca Kufrin’s season, admitted, “Kaitlyn broke up with me. That’s out there, okay.” He added, “I have a ton of respect and care for her.”

Chrisley asked Tartick if he saw the split coming. He replied, “Yeah, kind of, yes. I was, it was a bit of ignorance in the fact that I knew it was coming but I was avoiding it.” He also noted that Bristowe broke up with him in early July.

In considering where things went wrong, Tartick reflected, “I think what happens in relationships in general, you’re constantly growing, you’re constantly evolving. New things enter into your life.”

He explained, “I think right when we got engaged, shortly thereafter, a lot of outside things entered into our life. And I think as a result of that, there are some things that resentment was built and it wasn’t worked through.” When asked by Chrisley, Tartick noted he believed there was resentment building on both sides.

“I think a lot of things came to fruition that had to be worked through, and, just, they weren’t worked through properly in a healthy way,” Tartick admitted.

‘The Bachelorette’ Star Wanted to Salvage the Relationship

Later in the podcast, Chrisley noted she knew months before the split it was likely on the horizon. She explained, “So [Bristowe] came on my podcast in March and I just knew by how she was talking about your relationship, I was, like, this is not going anywhere. Like, this is gonna end.”

Tartick admitted, “Yeah, I’ve heard there were a lot of conversations I wasn’t aware of before the breakup that were similar to that.”

Chrisley added that it wasn’t that Bristowe said anything bad about Tartick or their relationship. Rather, “You could just tell when someone’s ready to move forward and someone’s not.”

He revealed, “Yeah, it was gradually growing apart. I was a bit in denial, and when the breakup happened, I really wanted to, I’m like, all right, let’s work, let’s do anything, let’s try and salvage it. But at that point, it was too late.”

Tartick also admitted, “I should have seen it and I should have stepped into it earlier. My biggest downfall 100% was not stepping into conflict.”

“The Bachelorette” star shared that he’s worked hard to accept what’s happened and truly grieve it all. Tartick noted it was a “Good learning lesson for me too.”

He explained, “I was very in love with my ex, but then, I realized, now, that I let that love blind me from things I should have seen, right?”

In retrospect, Tartick says, “I know with certainty I absolutely wasn’t her person.” He also shared that he has “full acceptance” of “things I should have done better.” He noted his confidence he will bring all that he has learned into his next relationship.