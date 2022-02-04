Jordan Rodgers & Aaron Rodgers Feud Update

The Rodgers family feud could soon be over. Years after the estrangement between “Bachelorette” alum Jordan Rodgers and his famous brother, NFL star Aaron Rodgers, first made headlines, an insider said the two have had some communication.

A source told People magazine that the Rodgers’ brothers still have “a division” between them but have “started talking a little bit.”

“They’re just very different people with different outlooks,” the insider told the outlet. “But they’re family and they know that.”

The source pointed to Aaron Rodgers’ recent controversy over the COVID-19 vaccine as something that may have opened the lines of communication.

“It’s very hard for Aaron, who feels like his circle is very small, and it’s not filled with the people who should be in his corner,” the insider said of the Green Bay Packers quarterback.

Last fall, Aaron Rodgers was slammed for saying he was “immunized” against COVID before admitting he was not vaccinated. The NFL star has also criticized mask mandates, according to Sports Illustrated.

The Rodgers Family Feud Was Addressed on JoJo Fletcher’s Season of The Bachelorette in 2016

When Jordan Rodgers was cast as one of the suitors on JoJo Fletcher’s season of “The Bachelorette,” he opened up about his family’s rift with his famous older brother. Ahead of his hometown date at the Rodgers family home in California, Jordan told JoJo that his relationship with his brother was “complicated” and revealed that JoJo would not be meeting the Packers star during the date.

“I miss my brother a lot,” Jordan said on the show, per The New York Post. “Especially in moments like this because my family means so much.”

“I have a great relationship with my brother Luke,” he added. “Me and Aaron really don’t have much of a relationship. It’s just kind of the way he’s chosen to do life, and I chose to stay close with my family, my parents and my brother. … Don’t have hard feelings against him. It’s just how things go right now.”

During the hometown date, Luke Rodgers also said it “pains” the brothers not to speak to Aaron.

“It pains both of us, like, not to have that relationship [with Aaron] – we miss our brother,” Luke said during the episode, per Us Weekly. “I trust that God brings things full circle and that everything would just get back to us being a family.”

Aaron Rodgers Was Not Happy That His Brother Aired Their Dirty Laundry in Public

In a 2016 interview with WISN 12 News, Aaron Rodgers admitted he did not tune in to watch his younger brother find love on “The Bachelorette.”

“I haven’t seen the show, to be honest with you, so it hasn’t really affected me a whole lot,” he said of Jordan’s appearance on the rose-filled reality show.

The NFL star also declined to talk about his “complicated” family situation and seemed to throw shade at his younger brother for doing so.

“As far as those kinds of things go, I’ve always found that it’s a little inappropriate to talk publicly about some family matters,” he added. “I’m not going to speak on those things, but I wish him well in the competition.”

