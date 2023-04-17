Kaitlyn Bristowe Says She Was ‘Tricked’ Into Hosting ‘The Bachelorette’

Kaitlyn Bristowe is opening up about her time hosting “The Bachelorette.” The ABC star, who co-hosted seasons 17 and 18 of the show alongside fellow Bachelorette Tayshia Adams, made an appearance on the Monday, April 10 episode of her fiance Jason Tartick’s podcast “Trading Secrets” where she revealed she felt “tricked” into the hosting gig.

Kaitlyn Says She Felt Shame Replacing Chris Harrison

On the podcast, Jason interviewed Kaitlyn about how she was able to transform her reality TV career into a lucrative brand. The couple touched on everything from Kaitlyn’s “Dancing with the Stars” win to her time hosting “The Bachelorette.”

When discussing the hosting gig, Jason asked Kaitlyn if she felt any “shame” for taking on the role. Kaitlyn took over the gig after Chris Harrison’s sudden departure from the franchise in June 2021.

Kaitlyn told Jason she felt “a little bit” of shame for taking the job.

“I was kind of tricked into the role because we were told we were being mentors not hosts,” she said on the April 10 episode.

The “Off the Vine” host said she was not aware she was taking over for Chris when she accepted the role.

“In my brain, I was like, well yeah, you can’t replace Chris Harrison, she said. “Obviously, I’m not replacing him.”

“When I got there and realized we were 100 percent replacing him…that’s when I felt a little bit of shame,” she admitted.

The reality star turned podcast host said that when she realized she was hired for more than a mentor role, she shot Chris a text, telling him he is irreplaceable.

The 37-year-old said that while she had complicated feelings about briefly taking over for Chris, she has no regrets about accepting the opportunity.

“Of course I was [going to] take that opportunity,” she told Jason. “Even if they said to me, ‘Kaitlyn, [you are] replacing Chris Harrison and you’re [going to] be the host. I would’ve approached it differently and had conversations in place [beforehand] but I still would’ve said yes because what a dream.”

Kaitlyn No Longer Hosts ‘The Bachelorette’

Kaitlyn did not return to host season 19 of “The Bachelorette.” Instead, sports commentator and former Bachelor Jesse Palmer took on the role, guiding co-Bachelorettes Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia through the season.

Kaitlyn spoke about her departure on an episode of her podcast “Off the Vine” in March 2022.

“I guess-spoiler alert-I’m not coming back,” she said on the March 22 episode.

“I want to support Gabby and Rachel and be there for them so bad,” the ABC star added. “I think it makes sense to have a woman being there for them. … I will be sad.”

While Kaitlyn admitted she was sad to lose the gig, she shared some kind words about Jesse.

“I think Jesse’s amazing,” she said. “He’ll be a great host, and I hope he helps Gabby and Rachel in any way that he can.”

Stay tuned for details about Charity Lawson’s upcoming season of “The Bachelorette.”

