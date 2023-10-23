‘BiP’ Alum Krystal Nielson Deletes Reel After ‘Miscarriage Clickbait’

Former “Bachelor in Paradise” star Krystal Nielson is being criticized for posting a Reel that suggested she suffered a miscarriage.

“This week I was supposed to announce my pregnancy… But God had other plans for me. While my heart was breaking, I felt an overwhelming comfort that this was a gift, even tho I couldn’t yet see it,” she captioned the post (via Reddit).

“Trusting can be a hard thing to do. But I now understand. My body has finally caught my attention that she is ready to heal… And needs to witness her pain to make space for a beautiful new life to enter. So here we are,” she added, before directing fans to her YouTube channel to learn more.

Nielson, 35, deleted the Reel a short while later, likely due to the overwhelming amount of negative comments that she was receiving.

Krystal Nielson Received Harsh Criticism Online

In the video that Nielson directed her followers to, she explained that she has been suffering from hormone imbalance, confirming that she’s perimenopausal. While the comments on her YouTube video brought her to tears (which she shared in a series of videos on her Instagram Stories), some fans aren’t thrilled with her previously posted Reel.

Many people have flocked to Reddit to react on a thread titled, “Coach Krystal’s miscarriage clickbait.”

“This is so gross. 1) you can’t just be like ‘okay I’m gonna get pregnant’ and get pregnant after sex one time (unless you’re super lucky). 2) using this clickbait and fishing for engagement by having people comment is so weird and icky,” one person wrote.

“Oh wow. I completely thought she lost a baby. This is insanely over the top and disrespectful to parents out there who are actually mourning losses. I hope she apologizes for being so low,” someone else added.

“Holy s***, she DIDN’T have a miscarriage?!? I saw her post, but didn’t listen or watch it because it made me cringe that she was turning her miscarriage into a weird clickbait video. However, I tried to give her grace to act weird AF because from experience, yeah, miscarriage blows and maybe she was just mentally doing some very strange stuff I’d personally never do. But she… didn’t even have one??? WTF?! What pregnancy was she about to announce? This is absolutely insane sounding,” a third comment read.

Krystal Nielson Is Married & Has 1 Daughter

Nielson was on Arie Luyendyk’s season of “The Bachelor” before appearing on “BiP.” She got engaged to Chris Randone on the finale, and the two got married in June 2019. Less than one year later, however, they announced their split.

“It hurts to announce that at this moment, we have mutually decided to separate. Never did we imagine this scenario, but we’ve come to a point where we both need to work on ourselves. We are best friends that love and care for each other so deeply. We’ve appreciated everyone’s love and support so far throughout our journey and we just ask that you please respect our privacy as we navigate through this,” read a joint statement posted by Bachelor Nation on Valentine’s Day 2020.

A few months later, Nielson filed for divorce.

She would go on to meet Miles Bowles and they started dating in May 2020, not long after Nielson filed for divorce. Six months later, Nielson announced that she was expecting her first child. Andara Rose Bowles was born in April 2021.

Nielson and Bowles announced their engagement in October 2022. They tied the knot in a ceremony in La Jolla, California, in August 2023.

