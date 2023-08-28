Rejected ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Star Announces Surprise Pregnancy

A star from “Bachelor in Paradise” has announced she is pregnant.

Lace Morris, a veteran cast member who appeared on multiple seasons of the ABC dating franchise, shared her surprising baby news with fans less than a year after her heart was broken by her suitor Rodney Matthews on the “Bachelor in Paradise” beach in Mexico.

Morris’ big news comes exactly one month before the new season is set to start on Sept. 28.

Here’s what you need to know:

Lace Morris’ Dog Lola Was Featured in Her Pregnancy Announcement

Morris often shares photos of her dog on Instagram, so perhaps it’s no wonder that the pup helped her announce her baby news.

On August 28, 2023, Morris, 33, shared a photo on Instagram that featured a onesie printed with the phrase “Protected by Lola” and an ultrasound photo clipped to it. Posing in front of the display was a dog wearing a bandana that said, “Baby security.”

“Baby has entered the chat💬What a beautiful surprise🫶🏼,” Morris captioned the post. “Baby Nelson due in March.” She also included the hashtags: #babyannouncement #babycomingsoon.”

Morris tagged beau Ryan John Nelson in her post as well as her location of Denver, Colorado.

Fans and friends from Bachelor Nation reacted to the surprising news.

“Congratulations Lace! I’m so happy for you 🫶🏼,” wrote fellow franchise alum Amanda Stanton.

“Being a mama is the best!! ❤️,” wrote Elyse Delbohm.

“Congrats ❤️,” added Mari Pepin.

“Bachelor in Paradise” twins Emily and Haley Ferguson also offered congratulations to the expectant mom.

Lace Morris Had a Rough Ride on ‘Bachelor in Paradise Last Summer

Play

Morris has kept her relationship with her baby’s father private, but fans saw plenty of her past relationship drama during her seasons on “The Bachelor” and “Bachelor in Paradise” over the past seven years.

In 2016, she was first a contestant on Ben Higgins’s season of “The Bachelor,” but she self-eliminated herself from the show in the first few weeks after telling Higgins she had “a lot of work” to do on herself. “I can’t love someone else if I can’t truly love myself,” she said at the time.

Morris fared better when she returned to the ABC dating franchise for “Bachelor in Paradise” season 3, which ended with her engagement to Grant Kemp. But the couple split a few months later. Morris later told E! News that her split from Kemp was “terrible.” “It took me a good two and a half months to really get over it,” she said. “I never fully trusted Grant and I never was fully secure with him, and it led to a lot of problems. …It just wasn’t good, it wasn’t good.”

Morris’s endured another heartbreaking go-around while filming “Bachelor in Paradise” in the summer of 2022. After falling for Rodney Matthews, her heart was broken when a temptation-style twist on the show ended with him dumping her so he could pursue a relationship with newcomer Eliza Isiche. A distraught Morris left the beach in tears.

Fans felt so bad for Morris that they suggested Morris should be the next star of “The Bachelorette.” That didn’t happen, but now Morris has found love – and a brand new life as a mom – off-camera, so it looks like her “Bachelor” days are done for good.

READ NEXT: Mike Johnson Goes IG Official With Girlfriend