Fans Concerned for Lauren Luyendyk’s Health After She Reveals She’s ‘Immobile’

Fans are concerned for Lauren Luyendyk after she revealed that she is currently “immobile.” The mom of three took to her Instagram Stories to share that she’s been going through something but admitted that she wasn’t sure if she would share the details — or how.

Since then, Lauren and her husband Arie Luyendyk, who met on “The Bachelor,” have shared photos and videos to their respective Instagram Stories in which Lauren is seen not really moving the bottom half of her body.

On October 9, 2022, Arie shared a video while on a walk with the whole family, including Lauren’s mother, who appears to be staying with them as an extra set of hands. Lauren was sitting in a wagon wearing knee-high compression socks as Arie pulled her along.

Lauren was holding the hands of her kids who were beside her; Alessi, 3, walking next to the wagon and the twins in a double stroller pushed by Lauren’s mom.

Heavy has reached out to Lauren for comment.

Here’s what you need to know:

Lauren Can’t Sleep & Can’t Walk

As far as her symptoms go, Lauren has shared that she can’t sleep and she can’t walk. In fact, her friends brought her over a recliner so she could be more comfortable at night.

In one video that Arie shared, Lauren is seen resting on the couch with one of the large couch pillows across her body. Her son Lux is on top of the pillow, cuddling with her as she holds his head in one hand and caresses his back with the other.

“He definitely loves his momma,” Arie captioned the post.

Lauren hasn’t said much about what’s going on with her, and it is entirely possible that she doesn’t have a diagnosis just yet. Whatever is going on appears to be a recent development as Lauren and Arie were visiting Napa in September and she seemed fine in photos, standing on her own.

Fans Are Concerned About Lauren & Expressed Such on a Reddit Thread

Though Lauren doesn’t seem ready to share what’s going on with her health, fans are extremely worried about her and have been talked about it on Reddit.

“What’s going on with Lauren luyendyke? She said she’s not sure how or if she should say what’s going on with her. She can’t sleep and can’t walk. Her mom came to visit to help out. Anyone know?” the Original Poster asked, kicking off a new thread.

“Yeah her last Instagram story made me worried. I don’t want to intrude but she keeps posting about it and the curiosity is killing me,” someone else added.

“I feel so bad, I know it’s silly but it got me a Lil worried seeing her like that. As a mom of young multiples I can relate to the stress, fatigue, chaos that life is at this stage of life and no matter how glamorous their life may be (certainly way more than mine), at the end of the day she’s still a young mom dealing with all that. I hope whatever her condition is is something temporary and treatable and she cna feel better asap,” a third comment read.

“Arie and Lauren both are probably not sharing why either because there’s no final diagnosis yet, or they’re still waiting for her condition to improve. I’m pretty sure both of them haven’t spoken on specifics so let’s give Lauren space and just wish for her full recovery,” another Redditor suggested.

