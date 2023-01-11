Former Franchise ‘Villain’ Reveals Huge News: ‘Dreams Come True’

A former contestant from “The Bachelor” and “Bachelor in Paradise” has found love away from reality television, and she just revealed big news about her relationship. Michelle Money tried to find love via the franchise several times, but ultimately, her Mr. Right popped up in her personal life. Money has been dating professional golfer Mike Weir for a while now, and over the weekend, she shared a big update about her romance with fans.

Here’s what you need to know:

Michelle Money Is Engaged to Mike Weir

On January 8, “The Bachelor” veteran shared the big news in an Instagram post. “Mike and I are getting married,” she announced. Money added, “After dating for almost 7 years- we both want to take that next step and tie the knot! Looking forward to being Mrs. Michelle Weir!” She tagged her new fiance and noted he makes her dreams come true. The former “Bachelor in Paradise” star shared four photos from the proposal, which took place in a stunning spot in New Zealand. Weir shared one of the photos on his Instagram page too, and in his caption, he simply wrote, “I’m a lucky man!”

Money first went public with her romance with Weir in an August 2016 Instagram post. The public declaration of adoration for the Canadian golfer came shortly after her on-again, off-again romance with “Bachelor in Paradise” beau Cody Sattler had ended for good. Money had previously been on Brad Womack’s second season of “The Bachelor” and she also grew very close to Graham Bunn after a season of “Bachelor Pad” prior to her relationship with Sattler.

‘Bachelor Nation’ Shared in Money’s Excitement Over the Engagement

In May 2021, Money shared a video montage to celebrate her fifth anniversary with Weir. The caption of the Instagram post read, “No doubt about it. This man is the love of my life. Happy 5 years baby! Best 5 years of my life!” During one part of the video, it seemed Weir dropped to one knee and proposed to Money, who was wearing a fluffy bathrobe. However, it seems that may have been more of a practice round than a formal engagement, given this recent news. “Bachelor Nation” co-stars flooded Money’s engagement Instagram post with congratulatory notes.

“Yayyy!! Congratulations!!! gushed Ashley Iaconetti.

“Sending you two kids my love,” shared former franchise host Chris Harrison.

Additional likes and comments came from others like Bunn, Sarah Herron, Carly Waddell, DeAnna Pappas Stagliano, and Bob Guiney. “Bachelor” fans got in on the celebration, too, both on Money’s Instagram post and in “The Bachelor” Reddit sub.

“I love her!! One of my all time favorites! Congratulations to Michelle Money,” commented one Redditor.

“She was such an entertaining contestant and in my opinion one of the most beautiful even on a season with Emily Maynard,” added another Redditor.

“Congratulations!!! Gorgeous pics too, from afar y’all have always led a great loving life,” read a comment on Money’s Instagram post.

After appearing on Womack’s second season of “The Bachelor,” Money told People she “never in a million years expected to be the villain.” She explained, “I have a very sarcastic, dry sense of humor. That can come off as very intense.” Then, “When you just get a small, chopped-up version of me being sarcastic, it comes across the wrong way.” Money was able to win fans over when she did both “Bachelor Pad” and “Bachelor in Paradise,” and now, it looks like it’s nothing but love from franchise viewers who still keep tabs on her personal life.