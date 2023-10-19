‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Spoilers: New Week 4 Couple Could Go the Distance

Relationships are about to become even more complicated on “Bachelor in Paradise.” Romances that blossomed during early interactions on the beach have been turned upside down with prior arrivals. Now, spoilers indicate there is more of that on the way with episode 4.

Here’s what you need to know:

Two New Men Will Turn Heads in Paradise

ABC’s “Bachelor in Paradise” spoilers for episode 4, airing on October 19, reveal that two new men will hit the beach. Both guys are from Charity Lawson’s season of “The Bachelorette,” which aired in the spring. It seems they will make an immediate impression on many of the ladies already in the mix of things.

John Henry Spurlock and John Buresh are the next two Bachelor Nation veterans to show up in season 9 of “Bachelor in Paradise.” One preview shared on the show’s Instagram page reveals that Spurlock will pull Kylee Russell aside to chat with her.

Spurlock will tell Russell she’s his top pick. While they connect, her current romantic partner, Aven Jones, will feel anxious about what could happen. Does Russell go on a date with Spurlock or ultimately turn him down?

Whether Russell pursues a potential romance with Spurlock or not, “Bachelor in Paradise” spoilers indicate they won’t stay together for the long run. Blogger and podcaster Reality Steve detailed that Spurlock and Kat Izzo were together at the end of filming.

On July 17, Reality Steve tweeted, “(SPOILER): Kat and John Henry are absolutely together, and I’m pretty sure they got engaged at the end of BIP filming.” Along with his post, he shared a video taken July 8 showing the two together. They were with some friends in Virginia Beach at a place called Rudee’s.

Aven Jones Might Have Reason to Worry Too

Spoilers suggest that Buresh quickly swoops in to connect with Eliza Isichei. A preview from the “Bachelor in Paradise” Instagram page reveals that Isichei and Buresh will have a one-on-one date. Based on the sneak peek, it seems the sparks will fly.

As Buresh and Isichei giggle and flirt over dinner, Aaron Bryant will be stewing. Bryant and Isichei have been a fairly solid couple so far. However, Bryant worries he is about to lose her to Buresh.

Which man will ultimately win Isichei’s heart? Specifics about how Isichei makes her decision remain under wraps. However, spoiler guru Reality Steve tweeted in July that post-filming, Bryant and Isichei were together.

(SPOILER): This was was taken a few days after filming ended in the Vidanta lobby & posted on an IG story that was sent to me. This is Eliza and Aaron B. I don’t know if they’re engaged and Eliza has been back in Germany since filming. But clearly they ended the show together. pic.twitter.com/e6bqzdBwgW — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) July 17, 2023

On July 17, he detailed, “I don’t know if they’re engaged and Eliza has been back in Germany since filming.” He added, “But clearly they ended the show together,” he added while sharing a video of the two together he received after filming.

Are Bryant and Isichei still together? Did they end up engaged? So far, no solid spoilers are available on that front.

Spoilers for episode 4 of “Bachelor in Paradise” also tease a fair amount of drama on the horizon. Entertainment Weekly shared a sneak peek showing the chaos that emerges with the appearance of the “Paradise Truth Box.”

The contestants can submit “truths” anonymously, and then they are read out loud. Previews indicate Izzo gets quite upset when she is called out multiple times. The sneak peek suggests the Truth Box will shake things up quite a bit.