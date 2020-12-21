The Bachelorette 2020: Overnight Dates Episode Spoilers

It’s finale week on The Bachelorette and time for one of the most important (and incredibly awkward) episodes of every season: Overnight dates.

Tayshia Adams is down to three men — Zac Clark, Ivan Hall, and Brendan Morais — and she’ll have dates with all three on the second-to-last episode of the season. At the end of each date, Adams will decide whether or not she wants to take them to the “fantasy suite” to spend the night together.

The words “fantasy suite” are used loosely, because in the past they’ve ranged from luxurious five-star hotel rooms to a windmill. With Adams’ entire season of The Bachelorette confined to a resort in Palm Springs, California, producers will have to stretch the meaning of the word “fantasy” for these overnight dates.

WARNING: IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO KNOW ANY SPOILERS FROM ‘THE BACHELORETTE,’ EPISODE 12 DO NOT KEEP READING.

Hall & Clark Spend the Night with Adams

The first two dates of the night are a success, according to Reality Steve.

During Ivan Hall’s date, he and Adams attempt to set the record for the longest kiss performed in an ice bath and they pull it off. It’s probably safe to assume a couple will steal that record from them shortly after they realize how relatively easy of a record is it to secure. Hall then spends the night with Adams.

Zac Clark also spends the night with Adams after a date in which they paint each other. At the end of the date, he tells Adams he’s in love with her and she reciprocates.

Brendan Morais Eliminates Himself

Brendan Morais has been a frontrunner ever since he received the first one-on-one date of Adams’ portion of The Bachelorette. While there’s a clear connection between the two, Morais has consistently been shown to be struggling with the idea of an engagement at the end of the season.

So of course ABC producers drive that insecurity home by making Morais’ final date of the season with Adams a trip to look at engagement rings with Neil Lane.

Morais later chooses to leave the show on his accord, according to Reality Steve. Morais says that while he thought he was ready to move on and get engaged, he’s still struggling with the undoing of his first marriage and he’s not yet ready for another.

Ben Smith Returns to Win Tayshia Adams Back

The return of Ben Smith shouldn’t be that surprising. The Bachelorette hardly even tried to hide it, with previews for episodes showing Smith professing his love to Adams — something he clearly didn’t do before his elimination in episode 11.

Even the show’s press release, teased a “bombshell surprise … when one man she can’t forget returns.”

Smith was eliminated by Adams after struggling to convey his feelings at the end of a hometown date. While Smith told cameras that he was falling in love with Adams, he was frustrated with himself for not sharing that information with Adams. After sending Smith home, Adams said she was disappointed that he didn’t show much emotion at all before leaving.

In his return, Smith seeks to right that wrong and tell Adams how he really feels. How she handles his surprise return is something that won’t be revealed until the Tuesday night finale, though.

READ NEXT: Bachelor Nation Couple Involved in Motorcycle Accident