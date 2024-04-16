Fans Question Why Theresa Nist Posted ‘Weird’ Photos of Gerry Turner Shortly Before Divorce Announcement

Just days before Theresa Nist appeared alongside “Golden Bachelor” Gerry Turner to announce their divorce, Nist posted a series of photos that included several pictures that raised questions for fans.

One photo appeared to show Turner’s hand near or making contact with the body part of another woman; in another, Turner and finalist Leslie Fhima are seen standing next to each other in the background.

Life & Style Magazine reported that an anonymous insider revealed to the publication that Turner “wanted out,” even though the couple said on “Good Morning America” that the decision was mutual and driven by their closeness to their families and desire not to move.

The Photos Appeared in an Array That Theresa Nist Posted on Instagram

The photo array, posted on March 26, included Nist, Turner, Fhima, Sandra Mason, and “The Bachelor” contestant Lexi Young. “It was so much fun getting to see everyone last night! I really loved watching Joey’s season. What an impressive cast, all classy, smart, amazing people and such an overall great production. What a show it was! Congratulations to Joey and Kelsey!! Wishing them a life filled with so much joy, love and happiness!!!” the caption read.

But it gets more interesting as you switch through the photos. The second photo shows Young, Nist, and Fhima. The third is another group photo.

The fifth photo, though, shows Nist with Susan Noles and “Bachelor” contestant Lea Cananan. In the background, you can see Turner standing with Fhima, who is looking toward him.

But it’s the next photo, the 6th, that really raised eyebrows. It shows a man’s hand, presumably Turner’s based on the suit sleeve and wedding ring, reaching toward, and possibly making contact with, the chest of an unidentified women in a black dress who is reaching toward him.

“What’s up with the 6th picture 😮 Why is it there and what’s the message?” a fan asked in the comment thread.

“You left Leslie with Gerry back there?” asked another. “That’s weird, having Leslie…there! Makes you think Theresa and Gerry aren’t legit?!🤔” said another.

“Why is there a picture of gary grabbing b***s?” asked another fan. “It’s not pretty, artsy, or anything but gross.” Another fan wrote, “Slide 6 is a bit sus…”

Young left her own comment for Nist. “It truly was the best meeting you yesterday! You’re amazing! ❤❤” she wrote.

Theresa Nist Says She ‘Truly Thought It Was Going to Last Forever’

Nist’s other posts have been positive in nature recently.

On March 24, Nist posted a video on her Instagram page showing the couple discussing her “love language.” She said hers were words of affirmation and physical touch.

Nist was seen wearing her wedding ring after the divorce announcement, according to People.

On Instagram, Nist thanked supporters and acknowledged that some people were angry and confused by the sudden divorce just three months after Nist and Turner were married before a live televised audience.

“It was one of the most incredible experiences of my life, something I never expected to happen at this point in my life and I truly thought it was going to last forever. It turns out, even at the age of 70, you don’t know everything,” she wrote in the April 15 post.

“To everyone who has expressed love, support and kindness to me I thank you from the bottom of my heart. You are all such wonderful human beings. It means the world to me that you took the time to reach out to me, whether in person, on the phone, by text or by direct message,” she wrote. “You are all so kind to do so. For everyone else who is confused and angry and who does not understand, please try to find it in your heart to understand and to try a little kindness. Not just for me but for the world and for everyone you encounter.”

Nist added: “Sometimes things don’t go the way you planned and that’s okay. I take so many positives away from this experience.”

