The current season of Fox’s “The Masked Singer” has been a huge hit with audiences around the country, and the show finally came to an end with three huge reveals and a winner crowned during the Wednesday, May 26, 2021 season finale.

The season finale featured contestants performing in front of the judging panel, which consisted of Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke, and the contestants were able to perform with LeAnn Rimes.

SPOILER WARNING: This post contains spoilers for the season 5 finale of “The Masked Singer,” which aired on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. If you do not want the finale spoiled, do not read on.

Who Won ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 5?

The Piglet won “The Masked Singer” season 5. Guesses for the Piglet included Brian Littrell, Nick Lachey and Jeremy Renner.

The Piglet was revealed to be Nick Lachey, now the winner of “The Masked Singer” season 5.

The third-place finisher of season five was revealed to be the Chameleon, which meant that he would be unmasked first. McCarthy thought the singer was Gucci Mane (though she originally thought he was Denzel Washington,) Thicke thought the singer was Wiz Khalifa as did Scherzinger, and Jeong thought it was Two Chainz.

Behind the mask, Chameleon was Wiz Khalifa.

The second-place finisher was The Black Swan. The panelists’ guesses for The Black Swan were all over the place. Robin Thicke thought the singer was Normani, McCarthy thought it was Monica, Jeong said The Black Swan was Demi Lovato, Scherzinger said that it was JoJo, and Rimes said she thought it was JoJo as well.

Behind the mask, The Black Swan was JoJo.

Going into the finale, the Black Swan, the Chameleon, and the Piglet were competing to win the entire show.

Leading up to the finale, the show unmasked Seashell, who was revealed as Tamera Mowry-Housley, the Orca (Mark McGrath), the Bulldog (Nick Cannon), Grandpa Monster (Jake Paul), the Racoon (Danny Trejo), the Phoenix (Caitlyn Jenner,) and the Snail (Kermit the Frog).

Guesses for the remaining three contestants were all over the place, but clues for The Black Swan seemed to point to JoJo Levesque. Fans believe that clues pointing to Levesque include a mention of the “Hollywood Deal,” her two albums, rejecting a backpack with “Montana” on it (which fans believe pointed to JoJo rejecting the role of Hannah Montana).

For the Chameleon, fans and panelists guessed that the singer under the mask was Wiz Khalifa. The clues pointing that way included coming from a military family, his extraordinary height, and having a plate of hot wings (Wiz Khalifa has a restaurant line that features wings, called Hot Box by Wigz.)

When it comes to Piglet, fans and panelists all agreed that the singer has a background in a Boy Band. While the panelists thought he might be Lance Bass, Brian Littrell, AJ McLean or Kevin Richardson, there were also plenty of clues that he’s actually Nick Lachey of 98 Degrees. At one point, the clue said “Piglet knows how to stay cool, even in the heat,” and the Piglet has also caught touchdowns from NFL player Dan Marino, which Lachey did in a 2004 MTV special.

According to Gold Derby, Black Swan was the most likely contestant to win the show going into the season 5 finale.

When Will ‘The Masked Singer’ Return?

Deadline reported on May 17, 2021 that “The Masked Singer” had officially been renewed for an additional season by Fox.

While that may be the case, it’s not clear at the time of writing when, exactly, the show will return. It will, however, air in the fall on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific. It will be followed by Fox’s new show, “Alter Ego.”

READ NEXT: ‘The Masked Singer’: What Does the Winner Win?