‘The Voice’ 2021 Live Recap: Spoilers on Contestants & Performances 5/10

NBC’s “The Voice” began airing live shows for season 20 on Monday, May 10, 2021. During that time, the winner of the Four-Way Knockout was announced and the remaining contestants sang to earn votes from viewers in order to move on.

The results will be announced during the live show on Tuesday, May 11, 2021.

SPOILER WARNING: This post will contain spoilers for the Monday, May 10, 2021 episode of “The Voice.”

Read on to read about what happened on the May 10 episode of “The Voice” and get predictions on which contestants will make it through to the next round.

‘The Voice’ 2021 First Live Show Live Recap

This will be updated as the episode airs.

The show started with long-time host Carson Daly welcoming viewers to the playoffs and introducing coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Nick Jonas and Blake Shelton. The top 17 performers were to perform for votes and then they will be narrowed down to the top 9 by tomorrow night.

The winner of the four-way Knockout was announced to be Team Nick’s Devan Blake Jones, meaning he’d be moving into the top 17 and performing live.

Team Kelly Performances

Kicking off the live performances was Team Kelly’s Corey Ward with “Bruises” by Lewis Capaldi. The performance started off a bit slow, but Corey took his stage presence up a notch later on, as he kneeled while belting out huge notes. His coach told him she loved how passionate he was during the performance.

Team Kelly’s Gihanna Zoe sang “Always Remember Us This Way” by Lady Gaga. The coaches told her that she was so powerful that they thought she’d for sure be placed in the top 9.

Zae Romeo, who was stolen by Team Kelly in the knockouts, sang “When I Look at You” by Miley Cyrus for his performance. He also got emotional, ending his performance on his knees. Kelly told him that it was interesting and she thought he had similar vibes with her other team members.

Country singer Kenzie Wheeler rounded out Team Kelly performances with “Red Dirt Road” by Brooks & Dunn. Blake reiterated the thought that Kenzie will win the show.

Team Legend Performances

Next up was Team Legend. Ryleigh Modig was up first with “Driver’s License” by Olivia Rodrigo. She earned a standing ovation from her coach.

Zania Alake sang “Dangerous Woman” by Ariana Grande for her first live performance of the season. John told her she embodied the song and she was “so good!”

After the break, Pia Renee sang “Need U Bad” by Jazmine Sullivan. Blake told her that she delivered the best Team Legend performance of the night, and he thought that it was a breakout performance.

Victor Solomon was up last for Team Legend, performing “I Wish” by Stevie Wonder. He earned the first four-coach standing ovation of the night.

Team Nick Performances

The next performance came from Team Nick’s Dana Monique singing “Free Your Mind” by En Vogue. Kelly told her that she has “such a gift it is crazy” and her dream in life was to sing backup for someone like her. Nick echoed that, saying it was an honor to be her coach.

The following performance came from Andrew Marshall, singing “Put Your Records On” by Corinne Bailey Rae. The coaches told him that he’s already a star, but Nick said that “not everything came together perfectly.”

Jose Figueroa Jr. sang “Talking to the Moon” by Bruno Mars. John told Jose that his tone was powerful and spiritual. Nick said that he pushed himself and was “unbelievable.”

Devan Blake Jones was up next, singing “Shape of My Heart” by Sting. Nick told him he did a great job and he was proud of him for winning the four-way knockout after being a one-chair turn at the blind auditions.

Team Nick’s Rachel Mac was up next, performing “Rainbow” by Kacey Musgraves. Blake told her that she was one of the best performers of the night.

Team Blake Performances

Jordan Matthew Young kicked off Team Blake’s performances with “Gold Dust Woman” by Fleetwood Mac. He earned a four-coach standing ovation, with Kelly telling him he was “way too cool” to be on Team Blake.

Anna Grace was up next with “Let Her Go” by Passenger, and her performance was followed by Pete Mroz with “We Belong” by Pat Benetar.

‘The Voice’ 2021 Schedule: When Does the Show Air?

Here’s what the schedule looks like for the rest of the season:

Monday, May 10, 2021, 8 p.m. Eastern: “The Voice” Season 20 First Live Show

Tuesday, May 11, 2021, 8 p.m. Eastern: “The Voice” Season 20 First Results Show

Monday, May 17, 2021, 8 p.m. Eastern: “The Voice” Live Show (Top 9 Perform)

Tuesday, May 18, 2021, 8 p.m. Eastern: “The Voice” Results Show

Monday, May 24, 2021, 8 p.m. Eastern: “The Voice” Live Show

Tuesday, May 25, 2021, 8 p.m. Eastern: “The Voice” Results Show

It’s likely that the season finale for “The Voice” will air in early June, with the show still having to narrow down the competition to the top 5 contestants before it gets to that point.

“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern on NBC.

