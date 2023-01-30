Adam Levine Welcomes Third Baby With Wife Behati Prinsloo

Former “The Voice” coach Adam Levine is officially a father of three after welcoming his third child with his wife, Behati Prinsloo, according to a source speaking with People.

Levine, 43, and Prinsloo, 34, were already parents of two daughters: Gio Grace, 4, and Dusty Rose, 6.

No additional information about the new baby has been made available, as neither Prinsloo or Levine have announced their baby’s arrival at the time of writing.

Prinsloo Revealed Her Pregnancy in November 2022

In a series of photos she captioned simply as “Recent,” with a baby emoji, Prinsloo revealed her baby bump to her followers.

The post came after Daily Mail broke the news about the pregnancy by publishing photos of Prinsloo and Levine out to lunch in Santa Barbara, California. In the photos, the Victoria’s Secret model’s baby bump was apparent.

A source later confirmed to People that they were expecting their third baby.

Levine and Prinsloo got married in 2014, and Prinsloo wanted at least five children, she revealed to Entertainment Tonight in 2021.

“We always knew we wanted a second one. So I think for me in those two years, when I had two babies under the age of two, I was just like, ‘Don’t even think about it!’ But I do also want five kids, but don’t even think about it. You know what, ‘Never say never.’ We want a big family, who knows, we’re leaving it up to fate and just what happens. What will happen, will happen. So there’s no limits to it,” said Prinsloo, adding, “I think it’s just kind of where we are in our life. And with COVID too, I was just seeing them together, I’m like, ‘Maybe we should have a third just to have more kids,’ because it was so sweet to see [them together]. But then I don’t know. Never say never.”

Levine & Prinsloo Made Headlines in 2022 After Affair Allegations Were Made

Levine was the subject of affair allegations brought forth by Instagram model Sumner Stroh. The influencer took to TikTok on Monday, September 19, 2022, to share that she and Levine had an affair. She did not give exact dates, though she claims that the singer was married at the time. The most recent contact between the two, according to Stroh, was in June 2022.

“Embarrassed I was involved with a man with this utter lack of remorse and respect,” she posted on TikTok alongside her video, which appears to show Instagram DM’s from the Maroon 5 frontman telling her she’s “hot.”

In a since-expired Instagram Story posted on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, Levine denied the affair but not the direct messages.

“A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air,” he wrote in the story. “I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate, I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.”

He added, “My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together.”