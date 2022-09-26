Fans Get ‘Goosebumps’ Watching ‘The Voice’ 4-Chair Turn Blind Audition

Season 22 of “The Voice” is in full swing after premiering on Monday, September 19, 2022. Another episode of Blind Auditions airs on Monday, September 26, and contestant Andrew Igbokidi is one of the four-chair turns viewers can expect to see on the episode.

The contestant shared the audition on Instagram and thanked fans for their support.

“Thank you guys for all of the support, means a lot,” he wrote.

Igbokidi performed Billie Eilish’s song “when the party’s over” for his Blind Audition in front of coaches Blake Shelton, Camila Cabello, Gwen Stefani, and John Legend, earning chair turns immediately.

The Coaches Were Impressed With Igbokidi

Both Camila Cabello and Gwen Stefani turned their chairs within the first few seconds of Igbokidi’s audition, and they were followed very quickly by Blake Shelton.

John Legend waited a bit, but only until the first run, when he very quickly pressed his button, and all the coaches were enraptured with the performance.

“What on Earth?!” Stefani said after the performance. “That was so beautiful. Wow!”

The 22-year-old artist shared that he’s Nigerian and he loves Bob Marley, Gwen Stefani and John Legend.

“I’ve never seen on this show someone that has such a mixture of styles,” Stefani told the artist. “So, I don’t know what kind of music you listened to growing up.”

Stefani said she was impressed with how emotional Igbokidi was during the song and she would love to have him on her team. When Legend began speaking to the artist, Cabello and Shelton were quick to point out that he was the last to turn around.

“I make a decision with conviction when I push my button,” Legend said. He added, “Andrew, you made so many interesting choices. I’m curious what you want to do with your music.”

The artist shared that he’s headed to medical school soon, but he wanted to pursue music since it’s a big part of his life.

Cabello said she thought she could help the 22-year-old polish his performances and help him get through the singing competition.

“If it’s not country, I always stick out like a sore thumb down here,” Shelton told the artist. “Because it’s like, why would I go with the country guy? And my answer to that is, because you live in Arkansas, you’re country too!”

Fans Were Impressed With the Artist’s Control

Fans took to the YouTube comments to share how impressed they were with Igbokidi.

“He ran all over this song, but every single run was so accurate!” one person wrote. “His voice is so resonant! I also love that he has this distinct tone he speaks with that is also in his singing voice and I love it.”

Another person wrote, “I got goosebumps!! His voice is haunting and beautiful!!”

“Wow! Finally a singer that gave me goosebumps this season. Amazing cover,” another person commented on the video.

Another person wrote, “OMG the goosebumps I got were insane!!!!! Top 5 right here!!!!!! Can’t comprehend this guy’s voice!!!! Amazing”

Fans also speculated about which coach Igbokidi chose with most thinking he went with Camila Cabello.

Igbokidi’s choice of coach will be shown on the Monday, September 26, 2022 episode of “The Voice.”