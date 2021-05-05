‘The Voice’ Contestant Opens Up About Thinking She Was ‘Going to Die’

Anna Grace Felten, a contestant on season 20 of NBC’s “The Voice,” was recently stolen by Team Blake going into the live shows. Now, the performer is opening up about what it’s like to be on the show and nearly dying years ago in an interview with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

After being stolen by Team Blake, Anna Grace took to Instagram to thank Blake Shelton and her fans.

“I am literally SO grateful for the opportunity to stay in this competition, get a chance to sing in the live shows,” she wrote. “I never would have thought when I started this process a year ago that I would have gotten this far. Thank you @blakeshetlon for seeing something in me, I cannot wait to work with #teamblake.”

Anna Grace Says She Nearly Died in 2017

In the interview with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Anna Grace said she had an allergic reaction in May 2017 and ended up in the hospital for three weeks with a high fever and infection.

“I went into shock,” she told the outlet. “It was a really scary night for me and my family. … I thought I was going to die.”

She then got her gall bladder removed, but that did not fix the problem, and she was then moved to a different hospital where she stayed for months.

The problems continued into 2018, but Anna Grace is thankful for the experience because it has led her to where she is now, she told the outlet.

“I remember being so angry and so upset and wondering why this is happening to me,” she shared. “I can look back and say this is exactly why it happened. … I would definitely not be here if that didn’t happen to me. As much as it was terrible, and it’s still hard for me to think about, I am grateful with what I have gone through.”

Anna Grace Shared That She Auditioned For ‘The Voice’ Multiple Times

Though she did get a four-chair turn when she auditioned for “The Voice” this time around, she previously auditioned but didn’t make it in.

“This was my fourth time auditioning,” she shared with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “I just want to encourage people, if you want to do something, don’t give up.”

After being chosen to be on Team Kelly, Anna Grace took to Instagram to share her excitement.

“TEAM KELLY BABY,” she wrote. “I’m in shock right now. The most incredible experience of my life and I’m so grateful I get the chance to work with @kellyclarkson. Thank you @johnlegend @nickjonas @blakeshelton for turning your chairs for me!! so unreal.”

Grace has since had an intense time on “The Voice.” She made it through the battle round with her rendition of “You Know I’m No Good,” by Amy Winehouse. Then, she performed in the “Knockout” round where she sang “Glitter in the Air” by P!nk.

Read the whole interview with Anna Grace online here.

“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern on NBC.

