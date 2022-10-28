Former ‘The Voice’ Coach Debuts New Look & Fans Are Obsessed

Music superstar and former “The Voice” coach Ariana Grande debuted a new look on October 26, 2022.

The star posted on Instagram to celebrate her “new earrings” with blonde hair, replacing her signature brunette. Her eyebrows appear to have also been dyed blonde. The makeover comes as Grande continues work on the “Wicked” film in which she stars as Glinda.

In the past, Glinda has been portrayed as blonde, so it’s possible Grande dyed her hair for the role.

Fans & Costars Are Obsessing Over Grande’s New Look

People flocked to Grande’s comment section to gush over her new look.

“Blondiana just shattered the internet,” Sasha Allen, a former member of Team Ariana on “The Voice,” commented.

Another person wrote, “Obsessed is an understatement.”

Cynthia Erivo, who is starring alongside Grande in the “Wicked” film, wrote, “Earrings are AMAZING!!” alongside a green heart and smirking emoji.

The star received a lot of praise in the comments, including people calling her Glinda and others telling her her hair looks beautiful.

According to director Jon M. Chu, Wicked is a project that will span two movies rather than just one.

“As we tried to cut songs or trim characters, those decisions began to feel like fatal compromises to the source material,” Chu shared in a letter on social media.

He added, “With more space, we can tell the story of Wicked as it was meant to be told while bringing even more depth and surprise to the journeys of these beloved characters.”

Grande Is Completely Focusing on Her Role In the Movie

In May 2022, Grande spoke openly with fans about her new role and why that has affected her music release schedule in the near future during a video posted on R.E.M. Beauty’s YouTube Channel.

“This is a question I’m nervous to answer, but I feel like I want to have a little bit of transparency and honesty with my fans,” Grande said. “The truth is, I have not begun an album. I hear through the grapevine that you have a lot of theories and expectations in that department. But after ‘Positions,’ I was not ready to start another album yet, so I have not begun another album.”

She said that after she released her most recent album, Positions, Grande learned that she could audition to play Glinda. Because she had a long-time love of the musical, the artist wanted to give her all to the auditioning process. That was taking place at the same time that she was filming her season of “The Voice,” which took a lot of her time.

“I know that I know the material like the back of my hand, but I still have so much to learn, and I want to be in prime condition,” Grande shared, referring to the musical.

She added, “I went pretty hard getting ready, and now… Thank goodness, literally the most incredible gift of my entire life is, you know, this role that I’ve adored since I’m 10 years old. And that is going to have every piece of me, every minute, every ounce of heart, my time, my soul, my everything that I can give it, so my hands are quite full with a lot of other ‘thrillifying’ work at the moment.”

The release date for the first part of “Wicked” is currently set for December 25, 2024.