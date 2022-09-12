Blake Shelton Fans Are Furious with ‘Lame’ CMAs: ‘Not Watching’

On September 7, The Country Music Awards (CMA) nominees were announced, and one blatant omission infuriated some fans: “The Voice” coach and country superstar Blake Shelton is nowhere on the list. Again.

The Nominee List Angered Shelton Fans

According to Country Living “When the CMA Awards air on November 9 with hosts Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, one thing is for sure: Blake Shelton will not be coming home with any awards. As fans were quick to point out, the 46-year-old singer did not receive any nominations this year.”

The CMA website shows that Shelton has not been nominated for a CMA award since 2019, which was the 53rd annual event. The November 2022 ceremony marks the 56th event, and fans are getting tired of Shelton not being a contender.

One YouTube viewer posted, “Award shows have become a joke..Blake doesn’t need their awards..He is already a winner in his career and his life” Another fan replied, “Could not agree with you more there it goes again they keep snubbing Blake !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

“The BEST of ALL they leave out?? They sure don’t know who has the most fans! Those jerks,” wrote another fan.

“No Blake, not watching,” Another supporter noted.

“Not watching..Blake Shelton is never in any of these & better then half of these people! Lame!” wrote another.

An Instagram follower complained, “Sick of Carrie & Miranda automatically get in for over a decade… Ignoring Blake Shelton?” to which someone responded, “I don’t even watch because of that reason.”

The repetitiveness of nominees was also noted by Billboard: Counting this year’s nominations, Lambert has secured 61 career nominations. She’s the third most-nominated artist in CMA history, following George Strait (83) and Jackson (81). Lambert is the most-nominated female artist in CMA history, followed by McEntire (52), Dolly Parton (44), Underwood (40) and Loretta Lynn (39).”

Who Got Nominated Instead?

According to the CMA website, the nominees for entertainer of the year for 2022 are: Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood and Morgan Wallen.

The nominees for male vocalist of the year are: Eric Church, Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton and Morgan Wallen.

The nominees for vocal duo of the year are: Brooks & Dunn, Brothers Osborne, Dan + Shay, LOCASH and Maddie & Tae.

The nominees for album of the year are: Luke Combs ,“Growin’ Up,” Maren Morris, “Humble Quest,” Lainey Wilson “Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin,’” Miranda Lambert, “Palomino” and Old Dominion, “Time, Tequila & Therapy.”

According to Billboard, For the first time in CMA history, three of the five nominees for single of the year are collaborations: “Buy Dirt” by Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan, “half of my hometown” by Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney and “Never Wanted to Be That Girl” by Pearce and McBryde. The latter song is the second all-female collab in CMA history to be nominated for single of the year, following “Does He Love You” by McEntire with Linda Davis in 1994.”

Shelton fans may have to settle for watching him compete on “The Voice” which begins airing again Monday, September 19 at 8 ET on NBC. Shelton will be joined by his wife, Gwen Stefani, along with John Legend and new coach, Camila Cabello.

