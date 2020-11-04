Blake Shelton involved Gwen Stefani’s Sons in Proposal

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton recently announced their engagement, and details on how it happened have been steadily coming out since then. Shelton and Stefani have been in a relationship for over five years.

Stefani took to Instagram on Tuesday, October 27 to announce that Shelton popped the question and she said yes.

“@blakeshelton yes please!” she captioned the photo.

Shelton shared the same photo alongside the caption, “Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020… And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!”

Shelton Reportedly Involved Stefani’s Sons in the Proposal

Stefani had three children with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale; Kingson, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 6.

After the engagement was announced, a source close to the couple spoke to Entertainment Tonight about how exactly it happened, including that Shelton involved Stefani’s children “every step of the way” in his plans.

“Blake is very close to Gwen’s boys,” the source reportedly told Entertainment Tonight. “They talked it through and Blake made sure they were part of the excitement! Blake had a custom-made engagement ring. He knows the designer and has used them in the past to make bracelets for Gwen.”

It’s not clear exactly how the boys were involved in the plan for the proposal, but it’s likely that reports will come out once the couple starts telling the story of their engagement.

Shelton also reportedly asked Stefani’s father for permission before popping the question.

“Blake’s plan to propose to Gwen began by asking her father for her hand in marriage,” the source said. “Gwen is very traditional so he truly felt that asking her father for approval was the proper thing to do. And her father adores Blake. Gwen has been ready to tie the knot for a long time, and Blake new this was the perfect time.”

The source added that Shelton was the one taking the relationship more slowly, but they said that the pandemic made engagement more pressing for Shelton.

“They’ve had lots of downtime together and he truly saw the importance of spending life with the person you love,” the source told ET. “Gwen takes marriage very seriously and was disappointed that her first marriage didn’t work out.”

Shelton and Stefani Reportedly Have a Prenup in the Works

It’s likely that Shelton and Stefani will sign a prenuptial agreement before walking down the aisle, according to Us Weekly. A source close to the couple has said that Shelton and Stefani have agreed that they want a prenup.

“They have been in prenup talks for a few months,” a source told the outlet. “The process has been extremely effortless.”

Stefani did not have a prenuptial agreement with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, according to Us Weekly. The source told the outlet that “she just can’t afford to not have it with Blake.”

Shelton and Stefani are both coaches on NBC’s The Voice, which is where they met. The Voice airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

READ NEXT: Inside the Reports on Why Adam Levine Isn’t on The Voice