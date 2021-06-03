Why Blake Shelton Says He Once Lost Interest in Touring

Blake Shelton, self-proclaimed king of “The Voice” and undeniably a country superstar, recently opened up about losing interest in certain parts of his work.

Shelton is set to get back on the road in the summer of 2021 with his “Friends and Heroes Tour,” which he’ll be performing all over the country. There was a time, however, that Shelton says he didn’t want to go on tour at all.

During an interview on “Today’s Country Radio” on Apple Music Country, Shelton talked about what that time was like in his life.

Shelton Did Not Want to Go On Tour in 2013

Shelton shared that he did not want to go on tour in 2013.

According to the interview, in 2012, Shelton was touring all over the place and was also trying to balance season 2 of “The Voice” with touring. The TV part of the deal was still new to him at the time as well, which threw a wrench into things.

“I was touring full time or as much as I could, and it became too much, it was too much for me personally,” he told the interviewer. “I mean, there was never a day off, it was just crazy, and I started resenting touring a little bit. I was like, ‘Oh my God, what is the point, what are we doing? I’m not enjoying it anymore.'”

He said that he hasn’t been touring nearly as much since then in order to stay having a good time.

Shelton Says He Stays Excited for Touring Now

During the interview, Shelton opened up about how he stays excited for touring.

He shared that he tries to keep his commitments to around 25 shows a year.

“That’s obviously not very many for any artist that is trying to maintain that touring profile,” he shared. “But what it has done is, it’s kept me so excited about when I go on stage now. It’s like, ‘Hey, we get to go be country stars this month.’ And it’s so exciting, and it’s something I look forward to, I really do.”

Shelton is getting ready to marry his “The Voice” co-star Gwen Stefani, who he proposed to in 2020. Shelton recently spoke with USA Today about the wedding planning process and joked that he hasn’t been involved for a few different reasons.

“If I was picking our meal, it would just literally be everything fried,” he told the outlet. “French fries, chicken tenders, you know, all of that stuff. I think she knows that it would be a pretty classless wedding if I was in control.”

He said Gwen Stefani is also picking out his clothes for the wedding, but that’s not different than what happens normally.

“I never pick my own clothes unless I’m doing one of these FaceTime calls with you and I put on a cap and a shirt,” he told the outlet. “But she picks my clothes for things like … something formal with the family. I never even pick my clothes for ‘The Voice.’ I have a girl that does that for me. So, nobody lets me pick clothes. That’s not a Gwen wedding thing. That’s just in general.”

