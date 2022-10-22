Camila Cabello Thinks Blake Shelton Should Try Stand-Up Comedy

Blake Shelton recently announced his upcoming departure from “The Voice” after serving as a coach for 23 seasons via Instagram. While fans and colleagues are sad to see Shelton leave, many are excited to see what the country singer does next, including fellow coach Camila Cabello.

In her recent interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Cabello told host Fallon what she thinks Shelton should pursue next: stand-up comedy.

“Blake is so funny,” the “Havana” singer said, “He’s so funny, he’s so fast, I’m like ‘You should try out a stand-up comedy set.’ He is so funny.”

Blake Shelton is Known For Cracking Jokes on ‘The Voice’

Blake Shelton has been with “The Voice” since its first season aired in 2011, and the coach has become known for his charming personality, eight wins, and funny banter with the other coaches. Season 22 is no exception, with Shelton cracking jokes with the other coaches or contestants any chance he gets.

When 15-year-old Ansley Burns auditioned with “Unchained Melody”, Shelton blocked his wife Gwen Stefani from taking Burns to her team so that he could have her, and he told Burns, “You’re stuck with me, I’m sorry. I’m your coach and there’s nothing you can do about it!”

When Nashville-based singer Morgan Myles got all four coaches to turn their chairs after her audition with “Hallelujah”, Shelton asked for a one-on-one with the singer, at which point he pushed his button and turned off the lights in “The Voice” studio except for a spotlight on him. The other coaches laughed that they didn’t know that was possible.

“When I moved to Nashville I was 17 years old, and I started singing demos for songwriters,” Shelton told Myles, “and that was where I made all my beer money.”

When Cabello tried to interject during this one-on-one, Shelton spoke directly into his body microphone, as if speaking to producers, and joked, “Her microphone was supposed to be muted also.” He doubled down on the bit when Cabello tried to speak to Myles later on. Shelton’s strategy didn’t work out for him, as Myles elected to be on Team Camila.

What is Blake Shelton Doing After ‘The Voice’?

Blake Shelton will appear on “The Voice” for the rest of seasons 22 and the upcoming season 23, after which time he will “step away” from the show. While the coach hasn’t announced any stand-up comedy plans yet, he does have some other projects in the works for fans to look forward to.

Shelton is working with “The Voice” host Carson Daly and professional wrestler Nikki Bella on a new show, “Barmageddon”, a “ridiculous drinking game show where two celebrities play wild over-the-top bar games to win a prize for a viral internet star,” according to Daly. Jimmy Buffet wrote the “Barmageddon” theme song, which Shelton performs.

Shelton is also in preparation for his 2023 “Back to the Honky Tonk” tour, which begins February 16 in Lincoln, Nebraska, and brings the singer across the nation with opening acts Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean.

