‘The Voice’ Winner Cassadee Pope Sends Heartfelt Message to Fans a Decade After Win

“The Voice” winner Cassadee Pope is looking back at her time on the competition show ten years after being crowned the champion alongside her coach, Blake Shelton.

“Winning The Voice is already an accomplishment that I find hard to comprehend,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a slew of photos from her time on the show. “Winning it TEN YEARS AGO today is even harder to fathom. Thank you @nbcthevoice & @blakeshelton for everything you’ve done for my career.”

She added, “And thank YOU all for voting. You changed this Florida girls’ life forever.”

Pope won season 3 of “The Voice” after choosing Blake Shelton as her coach. She was the only female contestant in the finale that year. She signed with Republic Nashville the following year and subsequently released her debut album in 2013.

Pope Made a Move Away From Country Music

Though she has been steadily making country music for her entire career so far, Pope took a step away in late 2022 when she collaborated with Levi Hummon on the song “RSVP,” which is more pop than country but lies somewhere in between.

In an interview with People when the song was released, Hummon said the song is more of a story than it is fitting in any one genre.

“It wasn’t really a country song, it wasn’t really a pop song,” he shared. “It wasn’t really anything, but just kind of a story of being alone after the party and wishing that the one person you wanted there was there. The whole time, Cassadee kept bringing up the whole ‘Ross and Rachel’ thing, where they both want to see each other, but it never comes into fruition. ”

He added, “That’s what Cassadee really contributed to the song. I mean, she elevated the song to a whole other level.”

Pope shared that she feels connected to the song and its message.

“The subject matter is something that gets covered constantly in movies and TV shows, but I’ve never really heard it in a song like this,” she shared. “So, I really was proud that we stayed on track and really got that feeling across in the end.”

Pope Shared a Sneak Peek at New Music

In a separate post, Pope shared a sneak peek at some new music she has out, and it sounds almost pop punk.

“A little sneaky peaky into the next chapter of music,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a video of her lip-syncing to one of her new songs. “Can’t wait to share more with you. For now, enjoy this demo version of ‘People That I Love Leave.'”

She also debuted her new haircut and color ahead of her new music.

“A new era needs new hair, doncha think?” she wrote.

In 2021, Pope opened up to Heavy about “The Voice” being nerve-wracking.

“I’m definitely not competitive by nature so being on a show where you’re literally trying to beat out other people is super intimidating,” Pope said. “I really just took the approach of doing my thing, telling my story, not worrying about anybody else…just doing what I felt I needed to do in my gut and that ended up kind of working well for me.”

“The Voice” returns for season 32 on March 6, 2023 with coaches Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, Niall Horan, and Chance the Rapper.