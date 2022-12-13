‘The Voice’ Cast Member Mourns a Terrible Loss

Superstar singer and former “Voice” adviser and performer Cher is mourning the loss of her beloved mother, Georgia Holt. She shared the news on social media that Holt has died after being hospitalized a couple of times throughout the fall of 2022.

Cher Simply Posted ‘Mom is Gone’

In a tweet on December 10, the superstar singer revealed that her mom had died, simply writing, “Mom is gone” with a sad face emoji. The season 5 “Voice” adviser has shared several times over the past year that her mother was ill.

On October 4, 2021, Cher shared with her followers that her mother had been in the hospital, writing on Twitter, “Sorry I’ve been MIA. But been in hospital with mom and was burnt out.”

Then in September 2022, Holt was hospitalized again. This time it was for pneumonia.

“Sorry I’ve been MIA. Mom’s been sick off and on. She just got out of hospital. She had pneumonia. She’s getting better,” wrote Cher on September 9.

On September 10, she thanked her fans for all their prayers and added in a second tweet, “Home is the best medicine for her. She’s getting better.”

Then on November 24, Cher encouraged her followers to write about something they were thankful for. She herself said she was thankful for her mom being released from the hospital, writing, “I want us all to try and find something to give thanks for. Mom was sick in hospital, she just came home. Everything is not perfect in my life, but I’m very lucky. Some things are very good. Some not so much.”

But just over two weeks later, Cher’s mother died at the age of 96. Holt was an actress in the 1950s and ’60s, appearing on “The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet,” “I Love Lucy,” and “The Lucy Show.”

Cher and her mom were close, filming a documentary for Lifetime called “Dear Mom, Love Cher,” which gave viewers “a rare peek into Cher’s fascinating family history and features in depth interviews with Georgia Holt, her daughters Cher and Georganne LaPiere Bartylak, and grandchildren Chaz Bono and Elijah Blue Allman,” according to the Lifetime press release.

As part of their press tour for the movie, the mother and daughter performed a duet together on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and cracked up host Jay Leno on “The Tonight Show.”

Cher’s Friends & Fans Offered Her Words of Condolences & Support

On Cher’s post revealing that her mother died, her famous friends and fans were quick to offer messages of support and condolences.

TV personality Andy Cohen posted heart emojis and actress Marg Helgenberger added, “Oh @cher, I’m so very sorry to hear that your beloved mother has passed. My heart goes out to you. What a blessing to have had her in your life for as long as you did. May she rest in peace.”

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton wrote, “So sorry for your loss, my friend. Sending you all the love in the world.”

“So incredibly sorry for your loss @cher. Be gentle with yourself. Your mom was a great lady,” wrote actress Mary McDonnell.

Retired AP entertainment editor Michael Weinfeld wrote, “I’m so sorry to hear that, Cher. Your mom was so proud of you. She couldn’t stop talking about you when I interviewed her in 1988.”

“Sending you all my love and heartfelt condolences. The love you and your mom shared was so beautiful and touching. Rest in Peace, beautiful Georgia,” wrote actress Maureen McCormick.

Actors Titus Welliver, Ellen Barkin, Marlee Matlin, Mo Collins, Frances Fisher, Seth Green, Daniel Newman, Rhea Seehorn, Julie Brown, and many more celebrities also left messages.