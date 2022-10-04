Former ‘The Voice’ Cast Member Being Sued for $100 Million

Pop music superstar and former “The Voice” mega mentor Ed Sheeran is being sued for $100 million and has been ordered to stand trial in the lawsuit, as reported by Billboard.

The lawsuit, which started in 2018, alleges that Sheeran copied parts of “Let’s Get It On” in his 2014 hit song “Thinking Out Loud.”

Sheeran was first sued by Townsend’s family in 2016, though that case was dismissed, according to Newsweek.

The 31-year-old singer is being sued by investment banker David Pullman and his company Structured Asset Sales, which acquired a portion of Ed Townsend’s estate. Townsend co-wrote the 1973 song with Marvin Gaye, according to Billboard.

“Thinking Out Loud” was awarded the 2014 Grammy for Song of the Year.

Sheeran’s Attorneys Argue the Elements Were Not Unique Enough

According to the Billboard report, Sheeran’s attorneys argued that the elements that were claimed to be stolen were not unique enough to be covered by copyright law. Judge Louis Stanton, however, ordered the lawsuit to trial by jury.

“There is no bright-line rule that the combination of two unprotectable elements is insufficiently numerous to constitute an original work,” the judge said, per Newsweek. “A work may be copyrightable even though it is entirely a compilation of unprotectable elements.”

The suit claims that the 2014 song uses “melodic, harmonic, rhythmic, instrumental and dynamic elements” from “Let’s Get It On,” according to Newsweek.

No date has yet been set for the trial, though it will take place at a Manhattan federal courthouse.

Sheeran has argued in the past that plagiarism claims are damaging to the songwriting industry and some common elements are inevitable because of how much music is readily available.

“There’s only so many notes and very few chords used in pop music,” Sheeran said on Instagram. “Coincidence is bound to happen if 60,000 songs are being released every day on Spotify. That’s 22 million songs a year, and there’s only 12 notes that are available.”

Taylor Swift Is Also Facing a Copyright Lawsuit

Taylor Swift, who is a longtime collaborator of Sheeran’s and was also a Mega Mentor on “The Voice,” is also being sued. The star is being sued by Sean Hall and Nathan Butler, writers of “Playas Gon’ Play,” which was a song released in 2000. They allege that she stole the lyrics of their song for “Shake It Off.”

The 31-year-old singer-songwriter claims she never listened to the band 3LW before she wrote the song “Shake It Off” in response to a lawsuit filed by the band.

According to USA Today, the songwriters filed a lawsuit about copyright infringement in 2017, but that suit was originally dismissed in 2018. The judge at the time wrote that the lyrics were “too banal” to be stolen. An appeal reignited the case, however, and Swift’s December 2021 request for dismissal was denied with a judge stating the cases have “enough objective similarities.”

The lawsuit filed against Swift alleges she stole lyrics from the 2001 song. They point to the lyrics “playas, they gonna play, and haters, they gonna hate.” In “Shake It Off,” Swift sings, “the players gonna play, play, play” and “the haters gonna hate, hate, hate.”

The date for the trial has been pushed back multiple times.