Watch: Kelly Clarkson & Blake Shelton Battle Over Country Artist on ‘The Voice’

Fans of NBC’s The Voice know that country artists on the show often dream of working with coach Blake Shelton. Luckily for country singer Emma Caroline, that dream came true following her blind audition.

Caroline sang Kacey Musgrave’s “Slow Burn” for her performance and earned two chair turns from the coaches. Both Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton turned their chairs, but John Legend and Nick Jonas didn’t turn around for her.

That led to a battle between the two coaches most connected to country music, both hoping to get Caroline to join their team.

Clarkson and Shelton Wanted Caroline on Their Team

Country Singer Emma Caroline Performs Kacey Musgraves' "Slow Burn" – The Voice Blind Auditions 2021

Both Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson wanted Emma Caroline to join their team. Caroline comes from Tuscaloosa, and she was greeted by Legend with a “Roll Tide.”

“Emma, that was one of my favorite songs from the past couple years, actually,” Jonas told the contestant. “And, I think you sang it really well. I just didn’t turn my chair because I feel like there were some things that were a little timid, but you’ve got an amazing opportunity to work with a coach who’s gonna guide you in the right direction.”

Legend added that he and Jonas didn’t turn because once Shelton did, they both knew that it was very unlikely she would join anyone else’s team.

The Coaches Tried to Use Reverse Psychology on Caroline

Jonas, Legend and Clarkson tried to use Shelton’s own tricks against him in order to get Caroline to join Clarkson’s team.

“It’s kind of the obvious choice,” Legend told Caroline about her possibility of picking Team Blake.

Jonas added, “One could say predictable choice! Somewhat unexciting, but, if you want to go that direction, by all means.”

Legend jumped back in to say that “this show kind of rewards artistry and independence. But, if you wanna go the safe route, pick Blake.”

Clarkson was then able to jump in with her own pitch to Caroline. She told the contestant that she loved the song choice.

“I’m a huge fan of country music,” Clarkson said. “Kacey [Musgraves] kind of represents a part of country music that’s like this new lane, but it’s an old lane. I love dealing with country artists. I’ve won this show with a female country artist, and I would love for you to be on my team.”

Shelton reiterated the same type of points to Caroline.

“I disagree about it being an old lane because I think she’s kind of created a new lane in country music, and I think we’re so attracted to that,” Shelton shared, leading Legend to look over to Clarkson and say that’s exactly what she said. “You know, and I think you can do something like that too. Country music has been my life since I was 14, 15 years old… I would be honored to be your coach.”

Caroline said that choosing a coach was a hard choice, but she ended up going with Team Blake over Team Kelly anyway.

