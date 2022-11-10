Top 5 Most Expensive ‘The Voice’ Contestants on Cameo

Many “The Voice” contestants go on to great success after the show, performing at dream venues all over the country, getting to record new music, and meeting new fans everywhere they go.

Several stars from the show, both coaches and contestants, have signed up for Cameo, where fans can purchase for prices as low as $10. While the highest U.S. “Voice” alum on Cameo is coach CeeLo Green who charges $150 for a personalized video, Boy George (coach on the Australian edition of the show) beats him out for the highest across all franchises of the show at $400.

Read below to see which five contestants from the U.S. edition of “The Voice” charge the most for a personalized video on Cameo.

5. Damien Lawson (Season 7, 4th Place)

First on the list is season 7’s Damien Lawson, who charges $75 for a personalized video and $1,000 for a business video on his Cameo. Lawson turned all four coaches’ (Adam Lambert, Gwen Stefani, Pharrell Williams, Blake Shelton) chairs with his audition to “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday”. Although he was first eliminated in the top five of the competition, Lawson secured the first ever Wild Card spot in season 7’s finale with his performance of Bruno Mars’ “Grenade”, eventually taking fourth place.

4. Chevel Shepherd (Season 15 Winner)

Season 15 champion Chevel Shepherd is our fourth most expensive on Cameo, charging $85 for a personalized video and $500 for a business video. Shepherd turned three of the coaches’ chairs with her audition to “If I Die Young” by Kimberly Perry, choosing to be on Kelly Clarkson’s team. Chevel survived the public vote every week of the Live shows, becoming the first country artist not on Team Blake to win the show.

3. Frenchie Davis (Season 1, Top 8)

Frenchie Davis‘s Cameos will cost fans $100 for a personalized video and $750 for a business video, though she has the highest average video duration on this list, at just over three minutes. Davis was on Team Christina on “The Voice” season one, after auditioning with Katy Perry’s “I Kissed a Girl”. She made it to the Live Shows but was eliminated in the semifinals. Outside of the show, Davis competed on “American Idol” and has appeared in many theatre productions, including “Rent” on Broadway.

2. Cassadee Pope (Season 3 Winner)

Season three champion Cassadee Pope charges $100 for a personalized video and $1,000 for a business video on Cameo. Pope auditioned with her cover of Natalie Imbruglia’s “Torn”, receiving a chair turn from all four judges (Adam Lambert, CeeLo Green, Christina Aguilera, and Blake Shelton). She chose Team Blake and passed both her Battle and Knockout. In the Live Shows, Pope was saved by fan vote every week, and received multiple bonuses for having her covers from the show reach the iTunes charts, leading her to victory at the end of the season.

1. Avery Wilson (Season 3, Eliminated in Knockouts)

Coming in at number one on our list is season three’s Avery Wilson, who charges $125 for a personalized video and $150 for a business video. Like Cassadee Pope, Wilson also got all four of season three’s coaches to turn their chairs when he auditioned with “Without You” by David Guetta. He chose Team CeeLo, and after winning his Battle to Guetta and Sia’s “Titanium”, he was eliminated when his Knockout performance of Chris Brown’s “Yeah 3x” lost to Cody Belew’s cover of “Jolene” by Dolly Parton.

READ NEXT: Fans Are Raving: Kelly Clarkson ‘Outdoes Herself’ With ‘Monster Mash’ Cover