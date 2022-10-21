‘The Voice’ Winners Mark Career Milestone With Grand Ole Opry Debut

“The Voice” winners Girl Named Tom, the trio made up of siblings Josh, Bekah, and Caleb Liechty, have officially made their Grand Ole Opry debut.

“The Opry stage is one that every musician dreams of playing,” they wrote on Instagram ahead of their performance. “We’re honored to make our debut tonight.”

A post from the Opry itself shows the sibling trio receiving a standing ovation after their performance, a moment they called “surreal” on their Instagram Stories.

Girl Named Tom won season 20 of “The Voice” after working with coach Kelly Clarkson for the entire season. Since then, the group has been on tour and working on new music.

‘Girl Named Tom’ Marked Another Milestone in July 2022

In an Instagram post on July 19, 2022, Girl Named Tom celebrated and showed off the number of streams that their song “Helplessly Hoping” had amassed at that time, which, at that time, was over 1 million.

“This song has brought such joy…” they wrote. “And brought so many dreams to life. We recorded this version during covid with @mollieb_music & @tedlangemusic, and who could’ve guessed that millions of music lovers, along with the great @stephenstillsofficial himself, would end up listening.”

They added, “We still sing it every show, and every night, it’s one of the most powerful moments. THANK YOU everyone for streaming!!!”

The song has been out since 2020, and they performed it on “The Voice.”

The Group Shared a Sneak Peek of Their Upcoming Album

In early October 2022, the sibling trio shared a sneak peek into their upcoming album.

In a now-expired Instagram Story obtained by Talent Recap, Bekah can be seen standing at a whiteboard, which included plans for the rest of 2022, it stated in the top-right corner. Under the “To Do” list, all that was left was “Girl Named Tom Christmas Album.”

There were also track listings laid out on the board with Christmas-themed emojis covering up the official track listing. There were some descriptions that were legible, however, including that three of the seven tracks were “out for notes” and one was “bow run tuned” and needed a “bigger score – marching.”

“One More Christmas” is a song that will definitely be on the album, however, that’s the only track name that was able to be seen from the story. There has been no official announcement or release date made for the track.

The group is likely making the Christmas music because they’re headed out on the road with Pentatonix in November for their Christmas tour.

“We are beyond delighted to join @ptxofficial on this year’s Christmas Tour!” the group wrote in their announcement on Instagram on September 20, 2022. “Way back to 2012, every time PTX put up a YouTube video, we would gather around our family’s Dell computer in absolute AWE of what we heard coming out of those speakers. To this day, they are a huge source of inspiration in harmonizing and arranging.”

They added, “This holiday season is going to be unforgettable!!! Join our mailing list for special access to pre-sale tickets.”

The tour starts on November 17, 2022 and will continue through December 22, 2022, ending in Uncasville, Connecticut.

“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.