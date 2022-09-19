‘The Voice’ Winners Girl Named Tom: Where Are They Now?

“The Voice” sibling trio Girl Named Tom won the show at the end of season 21 alongside their coach Kelly Clarkson.

The group is made up of siblings Josh, Bekah, and Caleb Liechty. They recently performed at an arena in their hometown.

“First taste of arena life,” the group wrote alongside a video of themselves running around an arena, which they returned to after originally having to cancel their performances due to COVID-19.

According to NBC 4 in Columbus, Ohio, the group returned to the state for a total of six concerts, the first of which was on August and the last of which takes place on October 16.

The Group Marked a Milestone in July 2022

In an Instagram post on July 19, 2022, the group, which is made up of siblings Josh, Bekah and Caleb Liechty, showed off the amount of streams that their song “Helplessly Hoping” has amassed, which, at that time, was over 1 million.

“This song has brought such joy…” they wrote. “And brought so many dreams to life. We recorded this version during covid with @mollieb_music & @tedlangemusic, and who could’ve guessed that millions of music lovers, along with the great @stephenstillsofficial himself, would end up listening.”

They added, “We still sing it every show, and every night, it’s one of the most powerful moments. THANK YOU everyone for streaming!!!”

The song has been out since 2020, and they performed it on “The Voice.”

The Siblings Lost Their Father in Early 2022

Siblings Joshua, Bekah, and Caleb talked on “The Voice” about their father’s cancer, and after the show wrapped, they headed straight back home to spend time with him. According to his obituary, Christopher Liechty died at 56 years old on Thursday, January 27, 2022. In an Instagram video accompanied by the caption, “key points: 1. thank you. 2. we are hurting and 3. we are okay,” Girl Named Tom revealed that they kept their shows after their father’s death instead of taking time off.

“Yeah, we have three shows the weekend after our father passed,” Caleb shared. “Which you may be wondering why we would do that. We are too, sort of.”

He continued, “But we want to be able to get them out of the way so that we can really throw ourselves into processing his death and planning for his memorial service, which is coming up in the next weekends, that’s really important to us.”

Caleb’s brother, Joshua, agreed.

“He really wanted us to do these shows,” he said. “He was talking bout his death, and he [said] do not let my death deter you from doing these shows. He didn’t get his wish on Thursday night, but he’ll be with us tonight.”

Bekah added her thoughts as well.

“We just wanted to come out here and say thank you so much for all of your condolences and sympathy and kindness you’ve showered us with this whole process.”

Caleb said that they were just “happy to be able to sing while we’re still here and sing for him and everybody else too.”

There was an outpouring of support in the comment section from fans and fellow “The Voice” contestants. “sending you love and support,” season 21 contestant Wendy Moten commented

The group told fans that their father’s health was declining while they were on “The Voice.”