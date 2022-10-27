Why Gwen Stefani Feels ‘Sorry’ for Fans of ‘the Voice’

Gwen Stefani returned to “The Voice” for season 22, but she won’t be back for season 23. The upcoming season marks the end of the tenure of the self-proclaimed King of “The Voice,” Stefani’s husband, Blake Shelton.

Stefani feels sorry for fans of the show now that Shelton is leaving, she told ET Online.

“He’s brought so much joy,” she told the outlet. “He’s so talented. I know people just wait around to laugh and watch him on TV, so I feel sorry for everybody [that] he’s gonna be gone. It’s so weird Blake Shelton is leaving ‘The Voice.'”

She added, “I wasn’t ready, you know what I mean? I have to figure out who this new Blake’s gonna be. I’m just so proud of him.”

Shelton Is Moving on to Star In a New Competition Show Alongside Carson Daly

Barmageddon First Look Blake Shelton & Carson Daly invite two celebrity friends out for drinks and hilarious bar games. Nikki Bella hosts. 2022-10-13T15:18:58Z

Shelton and “The Voice” host Carson Daly are teaming up for a new show, which is set to premiere on December 5, 2022.

In the first look at the series released by the USA network, Daly and Shelton join up with Nikki Bella to share some information about the upcoming show. Bella is the host of the show.

“Barmageddon is a show where the celebrities you know and love give viral video sensations a shot at redemption playing some crazy games,” Daly shares, adding that the show is shot at Shelton’s bar, Ole Red, which is in Nashville.

Celebrity guests in the first season include Gwen Stefani, Kane Brown, Jimmie Johnson, and Martin Kove.

“When people watch ‘Barmageddon,’ that’s your ticket to have the most fun you ever imagined on TV,” Daly shares in the trailer.

Stefani Was Honored at the 2022 Matrix Awards

Stefani was one of the artists honored at the 2022 Matrix Awards, which she and Shelton attended together. According to E! Online, the night marked the first time they were photographed together on a red carpet since June.

Stefani told ET Online that it meant a lot for Shelton to go to the event at her side.

“I’m so happy he’s here,” Stefani shared. “He works so much that having him do this extra is always a lot, but we had a date night last night. We went out for dinner [and] it was so fun. It’s just so fun to be back in New York. It’s just been so long. It’s exciting to have him here as well.”

She told the outlet that she was “overwhelmed” to be honored at the awards.

Shelton has been open about his dislike of show business, but in an October 3, 2022, interview on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” Stefani shared memories about her first red carpet date with the country crooner.

During the interview, Clarkson, who used to coach alongside Shelton and Stefani on “The Voice,” asked the “Hollaback Girl” singer about her fashion sense and about a specific photo of she and Shelton on a red carpet.

“That was my first public date with Blake Shelton, actually,” Stefani shared. “It was that night, and it was the Oscars Vanity Fair party.”

She added, “He never does red carpet now that I know him. That was, like, we got, we did the red carpet. It was raining that night. And that melts me when I see that because it was such a night for me.”

“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.