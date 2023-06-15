Fans Look for Meaning Behind Gwen Stefani’s Cryptic New Video

“The Voice” star Gwen Stefani is set to make a return for the singing competition’s 24th season this Fall (with an as-yet-unknown premiere date) but could the No Doubt singer have another big project in the works?

Stefani took to Instagram on June 14 to share a cryptic video with her followers. In the clip, Stefani can be seen on set of a photoshoot, dressed in a black crop top, with long yellow nails and bright red lips, as she answers a phone call.

“Wait – what did you say?” Gwen asks the person on the other end of the call, who can be heard responding, “We’re good to go!” Stefani then ends the call with an “Okay, bye.”

Fans Speculated About the Meaning of Gwen Stefani’s Video

Fans were confused about what the meaning was behind Stefani’s video and began speculating about possible announcements this could be pointing to for the “Don’t Speak” singer in the comment section.

“Please be a No Doubt reunion Tour” one fan wrote. This was far-and-away the most popular wish of fans in the comment sections, with other commenters writing, “Please be a No Doubt reunion- I will max my savings for that!” and “No makeup. No solo album. No collab. We want NO DOUBT!”

Stefani has shifted some of her career focus to her makeup line, GXVE, since launching it in 2022. “GXVE has been over three years in the making, but I feel like I’ve been preparing for this moment my whole life,” Stefani said when her line was first coming out, “I was a makeup girl behind the counter for Borghese and Ultima II [in high school]. I had no training; they just opened it up and told me to make a display, and I was like, ‘Really? I’m in here now?'”

While it is not uncommon for people to explore new careers during their life, nostalgic fans wish Stefani would continue releasing music in tandem with her GXVE pursuits, with another commenter writing, “If this isn’t about music… enough makeup and ‘The Voice’ we need a comeback it’s been 6 years we are starving pleaseeeee”.

Stefani’s last music releases were her 2017 Christmas album “You Make It Feel Like Christmas”, her 2016 solo album “This Is What the Truth Feels Like”, and No Doubt’s 2012 album, “Push and Shove”.

Fans began looking for more clues as to the nature of Stefani’s video by zeroing in on the background details. “Omg what song is in the background?” one fan asked of the song behind Stefani’s phone call, which included a woman’s voice singing on the syllable “La la la”, with another user responding, “I’m wondering if it’s her new song !!”

Gwen Stefani Congratulates Blake Shelton on His ‘Voice’ Run

Stefani is set to fill one of the four coaches’ chairs on season 24 of “The Voice” (alongside John Legend, reigning champion Niall Horan, and newcomer Reba McEntire), however this is the first time Stefani won’t be competing against her husband, Blake Shelton, who retired from the series this year after 12 years and 23 seasons. Ahead of his departure, Stefani filmed an interview for the show in which she reflected on meeting and falling in love with Shelton during their time as rival coaches.

“Who would have thought this Orange County girl and this country guy from Oklahoma would find each other on the set of ‘The Voice’,” Stefani said.

