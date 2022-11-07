‘The Voice’ Runner-Up Gets Married: ‘The Greatest Gift’

Congratulations are in order for “The Voice” alum Jake Worthington, who married his now-wife, Sophie Worthington, on October 27, 2022.

The singer announced the news on Instagram with a series of photos.

“The greatest gift I’ll ever receive and have to hold is your heart, Mrs. Worthington,” he wrote. “We done went and did the damn thing!”

He later posted, “An angel’s what I’m holding now,” alongside more photos.

Sophie Can’t See the Photos ‘Without Crying’

Sophie shared sets of photos on her Instagram feed as well.

“I can’t look without crying,” she wrote. “Thank you for stealing my heart and making it yours forever.”

The bride also thanked their photographer, Michaela Easley, saying she was a “tremendous best friend” and calling her “BEYOND talented!”

She also shared photos of the couple with their horses, adding, “I knew you were ‘the one’ not by the way you loved me, but by the way you loved them.”

Jake Worthington Was on ‘The Voice’ Season 6

Worthington was successful when he found himself on “The Voice” season 6, joining Team Blake Shelton. He originally auditioned during season 5 of the show, but he didn’t earn a chair turn until he returned the following year.

Songs that Worthington sang on the show included country hits “It Goes Like This” by Thomas Rett, “Anywhere with You” by Jake Owen, which he later released as a single, and “Good Ol’ Boys” by Waylon Jennings, which was also released by the show. According to Worthington’s website, he released “three songs that reached top 20 on Billboard” during his time on the show, and he has amassed a quarter of a million followers on social media.

Since his tenure on the show, the country artist has been working on his own music.

He released his first EP a year after his time on the competition show. The album featured the single “Just Keep Falling in Love,” which, according to Worthington’s website, reached the top 50 on The Music Row Chart. The video for the song was featured on CMT.

A year later, Worthington released his single “How Do You Honky Tonk,” leading to his summer tour of the same name. Since then, Worthington has released two EPs, “Hell of a Highway” and “All Good Gifts.”

In 2021, Worthington was signed to Big Loud Records, according to Music Row.

“We’re excited to welcome Jake Worthington to the Big Loud Records family,” CEO Seth England shared with the outlet. “He’s been putting in the work to build his own authentic brand of country music, and we’re looking forward to teaming up to get his sound on the map.

Worthington’s manager, Troy “Tracker” Johnson added, “One more piece to the Jake Worthington puzzle has been put down, but it’s not finished. Big Loud Records can’t wait to assist Jake in making what will be the honky-tonk album this city has been waiting for.”

Worthington called country music his “friend.”

“I’m honored to work alongside Big Loud Records and am grateful to have a team who wants me to do just what I do – country music,” he said in the release, per Music Row. “It’s a different feeling knowing that everyone around me believes the music I make has its place in country music. A guy couldn’t ask for more.”

“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.