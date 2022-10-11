‘The Voice’ 2022 Battle Rounds: Teams, Advisors & Dates

The Battle Rounds on season 22 of “The Voice” begin airing on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, and there’s a lot of information for fans to digest ahead of time.

The new season of the show allowed coaches John Legend, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello, and Blake Shelton to choose 14 artists for their teams instead of the usual 12. That means that 56 artists made it through to the Battle Rounds instead of the usual 48.

Battle Rounds will last for at least three weeks, likely ending near the end of October and leading into the new three-way knockout rounds.

Who Are the Battle Advisors?

Gwen Stefani chose to work with Sean Paul, who she has worked with in the past, most recently in their new song “Light My Fire.” Paul said that working with the contestants on “The Voice” was special because they remind him of himself.

“You know, when I see them as youngsters and they’re getting into their game, their eyes are all wide open,” he told ET Online. “They’re ready.”

He added that the energy “keeps me inspired.”

John Legend chose Jazmine Sullivan as his battle advisor. He told TV Line that he chose Sullivan because she has “so much experience with performing and telling her story through music. She’s a singer’s singer, and I knew our artists would be excited to get her advice.”

Blake Shelton wanted to work with a country star, and he chose Jimmie Allen. Allen recently opened up about being rejected by “The Voice” multiple times in an ET Online interview.

“I’ve always wanted to come, see what I could learn from what you’re telling these artists,” Allen shared. “My bass player, Tate, did it, and he made it farther than I did!”

In her first season as a coach, Camila Cabello brought on Charlie Puth as her advisor. Puth shared that he would love to be a coach on the show in the future “one hundred percent,” the singer told Extra.

“I love listening to people sing and I love offering any bit of musical advice that I could offer, so I feel really honored and I feel very fortunate to be able to do this with Camila,” he shared with the outlet.

Which Artists Are on the Teams?

Here’s what the teams look like going into the Battle Rounds:

Team Camila:

Morgan Myles

Orlando Mendez

Reina Ley

Devix

Chello

Andrew Igbokidi

Ava Lynn Thuresson

Sasha Hurtado

Sydney Kronmiller

Eric Who

Zach Newbould

Grace Bello

Steven McMorran

Constance Howard

Team Blake:

Kate Kalvach

Bryce Leatherwood

Kevin Hawkins

Brayden Lape

The Dryes

Madison Hughes

Tanner Fussell

Eva Ullman

Hillary Torchiana

Ansley Burns

Bodie

Austin Montgomery

Benny Weag

Jaeden Luke

Team Gwen:

Ian Harrison

Jay Allen

Alyssa Witrado

Sadie Bass

Cara Brindisi

Julia Aslanli

Tanner Howe

Kayla Von Der Heide

Destiny Leigh

Kique

Daysia

Jillian Jordyn

Rowan Grace

Justin Aaron

Team Legend:

Omar Jose Cardona

Emma Brooke

David Andrew

Peyton Aldridge

Valerie Harding

Morgan Taylor

Parijita Bastola

SOLsong

Kara McKee

The Marilynds

Lana Love

Dia Malai

Kim Cruse

Nia Skyfer

In the Battle Rounds, the coaches will pair up two of their own singers and have them sing one song. Then, the coaches pick one of the competitors as the winner to move forward through the competition. Each coach will also have a steal and a save to work with in the round.

The finale of “The Voice” will likely air in early December 2022.

“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.